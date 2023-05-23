A driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County Monday morning.
Virginia State Police troopers responded reports of a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 194, between the Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue exits, shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
Investigators have determined that an eastbound driver, who has not yet been identified, ran off the road and hit the concrete base of an electronic messaging board.
State police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.
