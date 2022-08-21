Fatal Henrico County bicycle crash underscores increasing number of roadway fatalities

A crash that killed one cyclist and seriously injured another last weekend in Henrico County highlights a national trend of increasing roadway fatalities.

“This is surely a tragedy, and we’re very aware of the overall trends when it comes to our vulnerable road users,” said Terrell Hughes, director of the Henrico Department of Public Works.

Jeffrey Brooks, 18, of Richmond has been charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter.

Holland is the second bicyclist to be involved in a fatal crash in the Richmond-Petersburg region this year. Four fatal bicycle crashes occurred last year, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.

A report from the nonprofit Drive Smart Virginia shows that 967 deaths occurred on Virginia’s roadways in 2021, an increase of about 15% from the previous year. As of Friday, the DMV has recorded 573 fatal crashes in Virginia.

Overall, the number of U.S. traffic deaths has been increasing in recent years, hitting 9,560 for the first three months of 2022, the most for a first quarter in two decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency has pointed to an increase in speeding, impaired driving and other reckless behavior.

Hughes said Henrico and neighboring areas are working to improve infrastructure for all road users. The county works with the community and such groups as Sports Backers, the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation and PlanRVA to promote and enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In addition to expanded public transit services, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and shared paths, the county also has worked on a draft bike plan that includes $423 million in pedestrian and cyclist safety measures.

Ben Sheppard, a spokesperson for Henrico, said the county was also instrumental in advancing the development of the Fall Line Trail with funding from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.

“The safety of bicyclists and others as they’re traveling throughout Henrico County is of utmost concern,” Sheppard said. “Our hearts go out to the family of Jonah Holland, and we wish a full and speedy recovery for Natalie Rainer.”

On Thursday, the Richmond Area Bicycle Association held the Jonah Holland Memorial Ride and Recovery Ride for Natalie Rainer at Crump Park in Henrico.

Like Richmond, Henrico is integrating the policies and practices outlined in the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which calls for a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and injuries.

“There’s been a significant change in how the city approaches roadway safety, and multimodal transportation,” said Jakob Helmboldt, the city’s pedestrian, bicycle and trails coordinator. “We need to be diligent, because we are seeing an increase in crashes again.”

Helmboldt said 53 miles of dedicated bike lanes and 4 miles of paved, shared-use paths have been installed since the city began focusing on bike infrastructure in 2011.

About 52% of Richmond’s fatal or serious accidents occur on 7% of its roadways, according to Helmboldt.

While traffic engineers can target those pathways, the difficult task is predicting and correcting the behavior of road users.

“It’s frustrating,” Helmboldt said, because despite good progress, “we can’t always predict driver behavior.”

He said Richmond is in the process of preparing an impaired driver action plan and determining strategies to help deter drivers who are experiencing substance abuse disorder or mental health crisis from getting on the road.

“It’s of utmost importance for us to remember that we’re sharing a potentially dangerous space with people,” said Brantley Tyndall, president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation and a safety advocate with Sport Backers’ Bike Walk RVA program.

As the Richmond region continues to transform into a multimodal destination, Tyndall said people need to be more engaged on and off the road and remember that one error can alter the course of one’s life.

“Whether we’re going to work, going home or going to the store we need to be reflective of that in our own actions,” Tyndall said.