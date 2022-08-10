'Father of the internet' to speak at industry summit in Henrico this fall

Vinton Cerf, the computer scientist and industry pioneer known widely as a "father of the internet," will be the keynote speaker at a global digital infrastructure conference in Henrico County this fall.

Hosted by the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), a consortium of digital technology and international business leaders, the second IEIC/NAP Summit will feature speeches and panel discussions on topics including the growth of internet infrastructure, its implications for the global economy and future technological advancements in multiple sectors, including the health care, finance and automobile industries.

The summit will be held Nov. 8 at the Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa in Short Pump.

“The creation of new enterprise and new customers in areas ripe for new development is a high priority for this country," Cerf said in a news release from Henrico's economic development authority. "Henrico can be a bellwether for the opportunity and worked examples raise the economic tide for everyone."

Henrico, which is associated with the IEIC through its economic development authority, has poised itself to be a major proponent of internet infrastructure development by courting businesses such as QTS and Facebook to locate data centers in the county. IEIC and county officials say the county has become a "global internet hub" for the Mid-Atlantic, as new subsea cables that land in Virginia and route through data centers in the Richmond area have improved the country's connectivity to Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and South America.

Established in July 2019, the IEIC was formed to work with other industry leaders in the private sector, academia and governments to advocate for the development of "internet nexus points" around the world. Its founding members include executives and leaders from companies and organizations such as IBM, QTS, Nvidia, FreddieMac, Ford, Hilton, Uber and Virginia Commonwealth University. Cerf, who is a vice president at Google and its "Chief Internet Evangelist," is the chairman of the IEIC.

Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, said in an interview that the data centers and other infrastructure development is important for numerous businesses, especially as companies today produce phones, televisions, cars and consumer devices that generate data and connect to the internet.

"This isn't about Verizon FIOS getting a little bit faster at your house," Romanello said. "This is about businesses moving big data around the world."

The summit program will also include the official opening of DE-CIX Richmond, a new network convergence point with connections to similar exchange points in New York, Dallas, Chicago and Phoenix.

More information about the IEIC/NAP 2.0 Summit can be found online at ieicco.com/summit-2-0/.