Dr. Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney headline the 2023-24 season of The Richmond Forum, organizers announced Saturday evening at the final program of the season.

Fauci, recently retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, will appear at the Forum next March, four years after the COVID-19 quarantine shutdowns began. Fauci will reflect on his experiences on the front lines of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and navigating the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheney, a former Republican representative from Wyoming who lost her seat in Congress after serving as vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack, will address the Forum in February. She will discuss policy, principled leadership and the future of bipartisanship.

Other speakers for next season will include Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, who will kick off the season in November with a presentation about the mass movement of African Americans from the rural South to the urban North in the 20th century. Wilkerson is the author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” and “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.”

The January program will feature National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, founder of The Photo Ark, a multiyear documentary project aimed at saving animal species from extinction and protecting their habitats from destruction.

The Forum will close out the 2023-24 season in April with a conversation between journalists Nina Totenberg and Kimberley Strassel about the changing nature of the Supreme Court and the potential impact on cases on the 2024 docket. Totenberg is a veteran legal affairs correspondent and is considered one of NPR’s “founding mothers.” Strassel is an author and opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement of the 2023-24 season came on the concluding, sold-out evening of the 2022-23 season, which featured Dr. Cornel West and Thomas Chatterton Williams.

Current subscribers to the popular speaker series have until May 28 to renew their subscriptions for next season. Those interested in attending the 2023-24 season can do so by purchasing an online subscription. Online subscribers are able to watch all five programs from anywhere in the world and can upgrade to seats in the Altria Theater on a program-by-program basis. There is no longer a lottery or wait list.