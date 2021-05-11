FDA authorized Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15 age group but Va. still needs to wait for CDC before starting vaccinations

Virginia has already begun planning for the widened vaccine availability and are working to ensure students receive a second dose before going home for the summer. Avula has said success is tied to executed on-site vaccinations at schools, since it's a reachable access point for families.

Adolescents, with the consent and accompaniment of a parent, will also be able to receive a dose at any location currently offering vaccinations such as federal retail pharmacies; health care providers; local health department clinics; and pediatricians.

Once the CDC gives the OK, vaccinations could theoretically start immediately but it's unclear when school districts will advise parents on their options. Plans will differ with each locality.

And just as they aren't for adults, vaccinations for kids are not mandated and will not be in Virginia.

While they’re less likely to get sick from the virus, children can still spread the disease and contribute to community transmission, Avula said in an interview last week. He added that Michigan and Minnesota have had surging case counts these in the past month in large part due to high school and college students.