Federal aid poses 'extraordinary opportunity' for state, local governments to plan together

Gowdy said the work group could "ensure state and local collaboration" and coordinate their spending of federal aid to avoid redundancy and, in combining their resources, "accomplish more than if immediately spend on one-time acts.

"Let's make sure we're complementary, not contradictory," she said in an interview.

Legislative leaders say the state and local governments cannot make plans for spending the money until the federal government sets the rules.

"They want to make sure they are in compliance with the guidelines on the spending of that money and the appropriation of that money," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Tuesday.

It's not clear yet how much each county, city and town will receive under the law. The National League of Cities and National Association of Counties issued estimates that didn't match up, in part because Virginia's cities are politically independent of surrounding counties. Richmond is expected to receive more than $113 million, according to the league of cities.

However, Lynch, representing Virginia counties, said Treasury officials said Tuesday that the government is still trying "to determine the allocations, so whatever is out there now may not be exactly right."