Federal government wants to speed up vaccinations. How they do it is out of Virginia's control

"If the federal government distributes independently of the states to these same entities without state coordination and consultation, redundancy and inefficiency may very well follow," said the letter.

Although the CDC acknowledged the existing racial and ethnic disparities of the pandemic when developing guidelines, none exist for how states can close the gap when administering vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 72% - or nearly 750,000 - of Virginians vaccinated were white. Less than 18% were Black or Latino, despite high rates of hospitalizations and deaths among those groups.

The VDH is finalizing plans to allocate more vaccines to localities seeing that disproportionate impact among Black and Latino residents ages 65 and up in the coming weeks to help offset these disparities.

This prioritization shift has not been outlined by the federal government and currently relies on local health departments to decide for themselves, as they did with registration systems in January.

