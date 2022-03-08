Federal judge sentences ex-treasurer of local United Steel Workers Union to home detention in theft of $66,684

The former financial secretary and treasurer of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 694 in Richmond, avoided a federal prison term Tuesday and was instead sentenced to home detention for embezzling $66,684 from its members over 18 months to pay his personal expenses. He claimed he was motivated to steal by a "racist incident" he experienced in the workplace.

Citing the defendant's "challenging circumstances" in raising an autistic child, and acquiring a well-paying railroad job that will allow him to make restitution payments, U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck granted Nintay Edwards, 41, of Chester a departure from federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a federal prison term of between 15 and 21 months.

"You can't mess this up," Lauck warned Edwards in granting him a significant break that also requires five years of supervised probation. "Don't do anything that will make me regret this."

In May 2021, Edwards obtained an $80,000-a-year job that includes overtime as a CSX Railroad conductor, which will allow him to pay restitution and provide specialized care for his non-verbal 6-year-old autistic son, his attorney, Robert Wagner, told the court. Wagner played a video for the judge of Edwards interacting with the boy. Lauck said she feared Edwards would lose the job if she sent him to prison.

The judge entered a restitution order that requires Edwards to pay $56,684.50 to Local 694 and an additional $10,000 to the union's insurance company, Fidelity & Deposit Company of Maryland, which paid that sum in a claim.

Edwards will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device under home detention, but he will be allowed to go to and from work daily.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan K. Pathan had urged the court to impose a prison term within the guidelines, arguing that Edwards had violated his position of trust with calculation and deception, and it would send the wrong message to allow him to walk free.

The union lost $66,684 in dues paid by its members, and the corruption has harmed the organization's reputation. Some members might decide "this is not worth it" and quit the organization, while others might not join, Pathan said.

According to the prosecution's summary of facts, Edwards began stealing funds soon after he was elected as the union's financial secretary and treasurer in January 2017.

From January 2017 through October 2018, he began writing unauthorized and forged checks from the union's checking account at BB&T Bank to himself and to another person, identified in court documents as W.S., and by making unauthorized direct debits from the union's checking account to pay his personal expenses.

He wrote 31 checks to himself and an additional 20 checks to W.S., who was not a member of the Union and was not known to any members of the organization. The amount stolen through those 51 checks amounted to $61,670.

In addition to issuing and cashing unauthorized checks, Edwards further embezzled money by making 18 payments via direct debits from the union's checking account, totaling $5,014.

Edwards carried out the theft by routinely forging the signatures of the union's president and vice president without their knowledge. He also falsified the purpose of the checks on the memo line, often claiming they were reimbursements for travel and other expenses.

Edwards had sole control of the union's checkbook, and because the union did not have a local office, Edwards maintained the union's checkbook, bank records and vouchers at his home.

The organization's check-writing policy required two signatures to sign any check written by the union. Edwards was one of those authorized, and the president and vice president were the other authorized signatories.

To conceal his theft, Edwards would give false financial reports at the union's board meetings. When providing an update on the organization's finances to the board, Edwards would regularly report balances that were significantly higher than the actual balance.

"Due to the defendant's false reports, the board had no knowledge or awareness of the true financial health and status of the union," Pathan said. "The defendant consistently abused his position of trust and breached the duties and responsibilities he owned to the union and its members."

Wagner, Edwards' attorney, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that his client had engaged in theft because a "perceived racist incident in the workplace."

In early 2017, while working at International Paper, Edwards, who is Black, was vying for a promotion and applied for new position. But his employer "chose to promote a white employee who had been experiencing many problems and conflicts with management." The decision "caused significant resentment amongst the Black employees on the job," Wagner wrote.

"It was a very unusual situation which left Mr. Edwards with the very distinct feeling that he had been a victim of discrimination," the attorney wrote. "Rather than take appropriate measures to properly address this situation, he made a very poor decision to steal from his trade union."

Pathan noted that Edwards' criminal history includes convictions, beginning at age 18, for eluding police, reckless driving, hit-and-run, assault and battery, petit larceny, receiving stolen property and grand larceny. But Wagner said most of those offenses occurred a decade or more ago.

Embezzling funds from the union was not the first instance where Edwards violated his duties and responsibilities to another institution, Pathan noted in court papers. In 1999, he was convicted of stealing video games from his employer, for which he received a 6-month suspended sentence, the prosecutor wrote.

"What I did was in excusable," Edwards told the court. "I'm not the same person I was 3 years ago" when the theft occurred.