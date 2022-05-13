Federal jury finds Midlothian family guilty in scheme to keep Pakistan woman in forced labor for more than a dozen years

A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.

After a trial that began May 4 in U.S. District Court in Richmond, the jury found Zahida Aman, 80, the matriarch of the family, guilty of conspiring to engage in forced labor, forcing the victim to perform forced labor and document servitude. That latter charge involved keeping the victim's immigration documents.

The jury also returned guilty verdicts against two of Aman's sons. Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri, 48, was found guilty of conspiring to engage in forced labor and forcing the victim to perform forced labor. Mohammad Nauman Chaudri, 54, was found guilty of the conspiracy offense.

A sentencing date has not been set.

"Forced labor, the modern-day equivalent of slavery, has no place in our country or district, and we will stop at nothing to prosecute those that commit these or similar crimes," Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement after the trial. "Let this conviction serve as a light to survivors impacted by labor trafficking and as a deterrent to those conspiring to commit heinous labor trafficking crimes.”

According to federal prosecutors, the conspiracy ran from March 2002 until August 2014 while the victim was living with the three defendants.

The victim, who married into the defendants' family and moved to the U.S. from Islamabad, Pakistan, was required to provide labor and services in and around the family's home, including cleaning the residence, mowing the lawn and painting the home. Prosecutors said the family created a climate of fear by threatening the victim and subjecting her to physical, verbal and psychological abuse.

In one instance, the victim was locked out of the house for hours after an argument. When the victim tried to run away from the home after being locked outside, the defendants went after her and forcibly brought her back to the residence.

The family members also controlled and limited the woman's access to food, at one point moving the refrigerator into one of their bedrooms to deny her food without their permission, prosecutors said.

According to a trial brief filed by the government, Aman and the victim's mother arranged the victim's marriage to Salman Chaudhri, the eldest son of Aman and the brother of the two co-defendants. After they were married in January 2002, her new husband told her that if she wanted to please him, she had to make his family, and particularly his mother - Aman - happy.

Shortly after her arrival in the U.S., Aman held a family meeting where she instructed the victim to surrender possession of her personal and immigration paperwork for "safekeeping." Aman also seized several of the victim's personal effects, including jewelry that was gifted to her by her family for her wedding, and a notebook that listed the contact information for her family and friends in Pakistan, according to the trial brief.

As a result, the victim "had no legal documentation, assets of value or contact information for her family and friends within months of arriving in the United States," prosecutors said in the trial brief. "She was becoming completely dependent on the defendants for basic necessities and emotional support."

Within weeks of her arrival, the victim was required to perform housework such as cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms, dusting common areas, washing the dishes, doing laundry, cleaning bedrooms, helping prepare meals and organizing closets.

As time passed, the victim was required to perform increasingly laborious tasks, such as stripping and staining the deck by hand, mowing the lawn with a push mower, hand-washing and line-drying area rugs, painting the inside and outside of the family's two-story house and picking debris from car carpets with a pair of tweezers. She also was required to construct a concrete walkway in front of the home, which required her to haul large bags of concrete before mixing and pouring cement, according to the trial brief.

"As the type of work the defendants required [the victim] to perform intensified, so too did the coercive scheme they employed to compel her labor," prosecutors said in the trial brief. "The defendants used a combination of coercive means, including physical assaults, verbal abuse, isolation, starvation and threats of deportation to create a climate of fear that compelled [the victim's] labor," prosecutor said. Consequently, the victim "felt like she had no choice but work in the home."

Prosecutors said the victim's marriage to Salman Chaudhri was never a "normal" union of husband and wife. Salman Chaudhri was not regularly in the family's home during the early stages of their marriage, as he completed his medical education and residence out of state. The husband eventually left the house entirely in 2006 and moved to Pennsylvania for his medical career, and then to California where he set up a medical practice, prosecutors said in the trial brief.

Salman Chaudhri met and started dating a woman in 2011 to whom he became engaged in 2013. Chaudhri didn't take the victim with him to California and she remained living and working in the family's Midlothian home despite their marriage, prosecutors said. Chaudhri and the victim had four children from 2003 to 2008.

Prosecutors said family members alienated the victim from her children by limiting their interactions and causing the children to fear her. The defendants told school officials the children's parents lived out of state, and therefore, the defendants made themselves the primary guardians and points of contact for the children.

In May 2016, the victim escaped from the family's home with help from a brother in Pakistan.

"After two months of rebuilding her relationships with her family and gaining emotional courage, [the victim] contacted [her brother], who helped her leave he home," prosecutors wrote. The victim "subsequently gained full custody of her children, despite a contested custody battle with the defendants."

The victim currently lives in Connecticut with all four children.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shea Gibbons, Stephen Miller, and Heather H. Mansfield prosecuted the case, along with Trial Attorney Leah L. Branch of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.