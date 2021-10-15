Federal preservation advisory agency suggests more work be done to assess Wegmans' impact on historic community

Todd Miller, chief of the Southern Virginia Regulatory Section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk Division, and to whom the Sept. 23 ACHP letter was addressed, defended the Corps' actions, saying it followed the regulations required under the National Preservation Act for reviews of historic properties. He said the subsequent mitigation plans were meant to help Brown Grove with its efforts to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Referencing the mitigation plans, "we put this out to the community and let the consulting parties look at it, and what we got back in response was, they weren’t going to talk about it," Miller said. "They wanted the whole [National Historic Preservation Act review] started all over again but we’re operating under a signed contract, a signed memorandum of agreement, that we were going to keep moving forward with it.”

Miller said the Corps works closely with the ACHP, and that leading up to the MOA, "we engaged them several times and they said no, we do not wish to participate."

Their lack of participation, coupled with Brown Grove's concerns, likely "sparked them to write the letter and want to question what we're doing, and it's fine that somebody wants to check up on us - we think we did a great job."