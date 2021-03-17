Federal retail pharmacies in Va. expand vaccine eligibility to frontline workers, high risk residents ages 16 to 64

More than 300 pharmacies vaccinating Virginians through a federal partnership are widening vaccine eligibility to the rest of Phase 1b, which includes residents ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions like cancer, heart conditions or pregnancy and frontline essential workers such as police, grocery store clerks and cleaning staff.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, only individuals above the age of 65 were able to access a dose through these networks.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that the federal retail pharmacy program has the ability to expand to more than 1,000 pharmacies across the state, upping capacity to vaccinate residents and reach the next stage in the mass vaccination campaign: give all adults access to a dose by May 1.

On Tuesday, the state agency said some health districts were shifting into Phase 1c, a decision dependent on efforts to reach eligible populations in hard-hit communities and whether demand within the first two phases has decreased.