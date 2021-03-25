FEMA to reimburse families who lost a loved one due to COVID-19 for funeral expenses, up to $35,000

Families and individuals hit with the sudden loss of a loved one due to COVID-19 - who had to pay for unexpected funerals and cremations - could be reimbursed by FEMA up to $9,000 per funeral or up to $35,000 in total expenses.

The policy, finalized earlier this week, will take effect in April but will allow applicants to apply for assistance for funeral expenses that go back to January 20, 2020.

Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes, which has multiple locations in the Richmond area, said the news came as a pleasant surprise. She said her staff continues to work with many families who were - and still are - struggling to pay for services for loved ones who died as a result of COVID-19.

"The pandemic wasn't something they planned to have to deal with," Barton said, and saying goodbye to loved ones has been that much harder on top of widespread job losses and overall economic hardships.

She said costs vary depending on the level of services provided, but generally, a cremation with no services averages about $4,000, while funerals are about $7,000.

Barton said funeral homes are best equipped to help families provide the necessary documentation for the FEMA application.