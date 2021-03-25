FEMA to reimburse families who lost a loved one due to COVID-19 for funeral expenses, up to $35,000

Families and individuals hit with the sudden loss of a loved one due to COVID-19 - who had to pay for unexpected funerals and cremations - could be reimbursed by FEMA up to $9,000 per funeral or up to $35,000 in total expenses.
The policy, finalized earlier this week, will take effect in April but will allow applicants to apply for assistance for funeral expenses that go back to January 20, 2020.
Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes, which has multiple locations in the Richmond area, said the news came as a pleasant surprise. She said her staff continues to work with many families who were - and still are - struggling to pay for services for loved ones who died as a result of COVID-19.
"The pandemic wasn't something they planned to have to deal with," Barton said, and saying goodbye to loved ones has been that much harder on top of widespread job losses and overall economic hardships.
She said costs vary depending on the level of services provided, but generally, a cremation with no services averages about $4,000, while funerals are about $7,000.
Barton said funeral homes are best equipped to help families provide the necessary documentation for the FEMA application.
"This disease just hit families so fast," Barton said. The FEMA funding will "help restore some of that sudden financial burden."
FEMA's website indicates that a phone number will be established and be active next month, but that eligible applicants should start gathering documentation now. That paperwork should include, among other things: an official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States; funeral home contract and receipts that include the applicants name, the deceased individual's name, expenses and dates; and proof of funds received from other sources specifically for funeral costs.
The website indicates that FEMA cannot duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance and other financial assistance.
The policy is intended to help offset costs of funerals, interment and cremation services up to $9,000 per funeral, or $35,000 for all funeral expenses combined. More than one applicant can be on an application, and one individual can apply for assistance for multiple funerals.
Since the start of the pandemic, 10,147 Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
In a written statement, Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said that the pandemic has caused "immense grief" for many people, and that FEMA's mission "is to help people before, during and after disasters."
"Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate," he said.
According to FEMA's website, the funding was allocated under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed Congress in December and the American Rescue Plan Act, passed this month.
For more information, visit FEMA.gov and search the word funeral.
(804) 649-6945