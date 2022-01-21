 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Female pitbull found shot and killed in Broad Rock neighborhood
Female pitbull found shot and killed in Broad Rock neighborhood

RTD - A1 Jan. 21, 2022

Richmond Animal Care and Control said a dog was shot and killed Tuesday night in Richmond.

Coco — a female, bindle pit bull — was found dead near the 3100 block of Decatur Street in Broad Rock, according to a RACC Facebook post.

Officials say multiple shots were fired and a litter of 9mm casings were spotted at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Animal Care and Control Shelter at 804-646-5573, email Robert.Leinberger@richmondgov.com or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

Breaking News