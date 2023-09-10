The 40th annual Festival of India in Richmond celebrated traditional Indian culture while connecting people of similar and different backgrounds with each other.

An emphasis was placed on this year's theme of peace and prosperity, with event organizers envisioning India and the U.S. working together to achieve and sustain global peace.

"It's a long tradition that we are able to share here in America," Festival of India co-chairperson Sanjay Thirunagari said. "It's a big milestone for us, and we're hoping to continue this event in the future."

The two-day event took place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, offering authentic Indian food, clothing, jewelry, music and dance as part of the festivities.

The festival showcased several different Indian customs and traditions throughout the weekend.

Several groups of children and teenagers took to the stage to perform traditional Indian dances. Many of the performances were part of the white out, palette of colors and colors of Kapoors competitions, where the dancers wore outfits that fit the respective themes.

"This is a cultural event that we celebrate together," said Vijay Vemuri, who ran the souvenir booth at the festival. "India has multiple states like we have in America, and each one has their own food and culture."

Much of the proceeds from the clothing and food vendors will go toward the Hindu Center of Virginia in Glen Allen.

Hindu Center members Sabari Ramiya and Venkat Chettiar were among those passing out mutton and chicken biryani to help out the temple.

"As the next generation of people are coming into this world, they are part of this culture," Chettiar said. "They are being supportive and trying to carry it over into the next generation, too."

Festival-goers noted the theme of peace and prosperity also included working through the COVID-19 pandemic, wars, inflation and other global events that caused difficulties in recent years.

Faizan Khurshid, 22, of Alexandria, helped his family with its Rubina Collections booth, which sells Indian and Pakistani clothing. He said the festival means a lot to him because of the people it brings together.

"After the pandemic, we had a lot of challenges, so I think having peace and prosperity is something that is really important," Khurshid said. "Just at this event, you can see the amount of people that are brought together, and I think that's culturally significant in the city of Richmond."