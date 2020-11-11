Final results show Trammell, Jordan win tight Richmond City Council races

Final results released late Tuesday solidified outcomes of three competitive Richmond elections.

Longtime Councilwoman Reva Trammell defeated challenger Amy Wentz in the 8th District City Council race. Katherine Jordan prevailed over Tavarris Spinks in the 2nd District Council contest. And Shonda Harris-Muhammed beat two opponents to regain a seat she lost in 2016.

The results bring to a close a local campaign season unlike any before it, and crystallize the full slate of Council and School Board members who will represent their respective districts for the next four years.

Margins in the three undecided races were tight enough that candidates had either held off on declaring victory or conceding. Final results were delayed due to a high volume of absentee ballots. Local officials were still working to process those and report them to the Virginia Department of Elections through Tuesday.

Those results lifted Trammell, an 18-year-incumbent, above Wentz, her fiercest competition for the seat. Wentz spent a year and a half building a grassroots coalition to knock off Trammell. Though her campaign fell short, she said in a statement conceding the race that the effort would have a lasting impact for residents.