Find Your Happier Place, a Richmond agency’s campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month, brings smiles with puppy GIFs

The “Find Your Happier Place” website is not complicated: GIFs of cute children, puppies, kittens and assorted other adorable baby animals.

Need a smile? You might find it here.

Need something more? You might find that, too.

Find Your Happier Place is the brainchild of Dotted Line, a local marketing and advertising agency, which developed the campaign as a way to call attention to May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

As the website notes, though, “GIFs only get us so far.” To that end, the site offers links to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services.

Agency team members fanned out around the Richmond area to place similarly cute window clings and stickers in high-traffic public spaces. Besides images of puppies, the clings and stickers also display QR codes that drive interested viewers to the Find Your Happier Place website.

“We didn’t want it to feel like an overburdensome, in-your-face campaign; we wanted it to be kind of fun and engaging, but also a nice little surprise … if you use the QR code,” said Jason Anderson, Dotted Line’s creative director. “It takes you to this landing page where you will get a laugh or a chuckle. But if you need a little bit more than just a laugh, we can get you to the resources.”

The campaign is a community service that grew out of the agency’s desire to do activities for its staff in recognition of Mental Health Awareness month. The original inspiration was not only the effect of two years of living with a pandemic, but also the notion that mental health has become much more of a topic of conversation in recent times.

In the process, the idea for a public campaign took shape as Dotted Line saw the opportunity to “do something good with it,” said Mitchell Jordan, associate creative director.

Kathy Harkey, executive director of National Alliance of Mental Illness of Virginia, described the Find Your Happier place as “delightful” with an important connection to resources for those who might need them. Mental illness is not uncommon, she said.

“Mental illness is a treatable medical condition but we know that often, people don’t get the mental health care they need,” Harkey said in an email. “Mental health care works, so do not hesitate to reach out for help today!

“You are not alone! Don’t go it alone. Talk with someone. Find the treatment that is right for you."