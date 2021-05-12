Finding gasoline in Richmond is getting more difficult as customers panic purchase

To change people’s behavior, gasoline experts shouldn’t guilt people, said Katy Maher, a clinical health psychologist at VCU Health’s trauma center. It’s not effective to tell people “don’t panic.”

Instead, industry leaders should acknowledge that it’s normal to feel overwhelmed. If people can be given concrete information, such as which stations will return service and when, they can start to build trust and reduce their anxiety.

The only problem is, those answers can be hard to find. Colonial has restarted its pipeline, it said Wednesday evening, and it will take several days for gas to be replenished. Gas in the pipeline only moves 100 miles a day, or three to five miles per hour, Lenard said.

While Memorial Day is approaching, Lenard said he doesn’t expect a surge in gasoline demand. Demand typically rises one or two percent each month from February to August and doesn’t really spike on holidays.

The question has been asked by some: Why not limit the amount of gas one person can purchase? Rationing has been done before, but it’s probably not an effective strategy right now, said Ryan McNutt, the head of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers. Rationing tends to increase fear and has an opposite effect than the desired outcome.