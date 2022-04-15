Fire crews responded Thursday to 20-acre brush fire in Goochland

Several emergency service crews responded to a multi-acre brush fire Thursday in central Goochland County. It's still unclear how the brush fire started, according to a news release from Goochland County Department of Fire and Rescue.

The fire occurred around 2:25 p.m. along Bells Road, just off of Riddles Bridge Road. The first unit arrived on scene around 2:39 p.m., according to officials.

All of Goochland Fire and Rescued companies were called to the scene as well as bulldozers from the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) and mutual-aid support from Louisa and Fluvanna counties for a total of 27 fire and rescue personnel.

The fire itself was located in a thicket of trees away from major structures. VDOF estimates the brush fire was somewhere between 18 to 20 acres and was only marked contained but not yet under control around 5:27 p.m.

