Fire crews responded Thursday to 20-acre brush fire in Goochland

Several emergency service crews responded to a multi-acre brush fire Thursday in central Goochland County. It's still unclear how the brush fire started, according to a news release from Goochland County Department of Fire and Rescue.

The fire occurred around 2:25 p.m. along Bells Road, just off of Riddles Bridge Road. The first unit arrived on scene around 2:39 p.m., according to officials.

Goochland County Fire

Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services responded to Bells Road off Riddles Bridge Road for the report of a brush fire in central Goochland. 
Goochland County Fire

Officials said the brush fire was approximately 18 to 20 acres long. Several fire and rescue teams respond to the blaze.

All of Goochland Fire and Rescued companies were called to the scene as well as bulldozers from the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) and mutual-aid support from Louisa and Fluvanna counties for a total of 27 fire and rescue personnel.

The fire itself was located in a thicket of trees away from major structures. VDOF estimates the brush fire was somewhere between 18 to 20 acres and was only marked contained but not yet under control around 5:27 p.m.

