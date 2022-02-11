Fire engulfs Fox Elementary School

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call at 2300 Hanover Avenue as flames engulfed the school. The school has about 350 students, according to state figures reported in the fall.

Tweeted Jason Kamras, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, at 11:30 p.m.: "I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight."