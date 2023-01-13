Firefighter couple from Henrico win $1 million, Mega Millions drawing tonight

Michael bought the winning ticket #443201 at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road in Henrico. The winning ticket numbers were announced on New Year’s Day.
Michael and Mechelle Anderson live in Henrico. They were both Richmond City firefighters, although now Mechelle is retired.
The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Danville, Burke, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.
The Mega Millions drawing, with a prize of $1.35 billion, is Friday, Jan. 13.
On Friday, the Virginia Lottery reported that 1,984,817 of Mega Millions tickets were purchased by 2 p.m.
At peak times on Friday, Mega Millions tickets would be selling in Virginia at a rate of 7,300 tickets per minute, according to the Virginia Lottery.
The cutoff time to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing is 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Any tickets bought after that time will be for the next drawing.
“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
