Fireworks at Dogwood Dell; road closures around the Carillon on July 4

The city of Richmond will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Monday with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell.

The free event will feature the reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m., a presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band at 7 p.m., and a concert of patriotic and pop music by The Richmond Concert Band at 8 p.m.

There will also be a performance of “The 1812 Overture” featuring the concert band at 9 p.m. during the fireworks display.

Roads will be closed and Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday:

· 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue

· Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue

· Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. on Monday.

· Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge will close at 8 p.m. on Monday.

There will be no parking on:

· Portions of Douglasdale Road

· Portions of Garrett Street

· Sheppard Street between Blanton and Idlewood Avenues

· Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)

Free parking is available at the Dell, with overflow parking available at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue with free shuttle bus service beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information, please call (804) 646-3677.