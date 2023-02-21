A few days before Christmas, Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued several dogs from freezing conditions. Among them was a very pregnant dog that the agency transferred to Virginia Veterinary Centers to receive emergency care and give birth to her litter.

Tuesday, the first of her puppies found their new homes.

Mama Manolo, the name given to the dog by RACC, was found in a wooden dog house full of water the night of Dec. 22 as temperatures were dropping across the region, director Christie Chipps Peters told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. After receiving care, she gave birth to her puppies on Christmas Day.

Puppies typically nurse for about eight weeks before they are ready to be adopted.

Three puppies were made available for adoption Tuesday morning, and Peters told the Times-Dispatch that they had all been scheduled for in-person visits before noon.

The agency uses online applications to assess potential pet parents’ home information — children, other pets, breed restrictions for renters, etc. — before setting up in-person visits at the shelter.

Once approved, adopters pay a $150 fee that covers spay/neuter procedures, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping and a starter bag of food.

Four more puppies will be posted for adoption early next week, Peters said, while one requires some additional care before it is ready to find a new home. Prospective pet owners should email Savannah.Hughes@rva.gov if interested.

