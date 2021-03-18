First mass vaccination clinic in South Richmond opens next week near Black, Latino neighborhoods

The first mass vaccination clinic in South Richmond is opening next Tuesday at Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike, a strip known for its Latino markets and taquerias.

Shots are by appointment only.

A mile from the location is George Wythe High School, whose 2020 fall enrollment is split nearly 50-50 between Black and Latino students. Nearly one in six residents in 23225, the church's ZIP code, is Latino. More than 70% are Black.

The move is the latest in Richmond and Henrico health districts' decision to vaccinate communities at the epicenter of the pandemic: Spanish-speaking Latinos, immigrants and Black residents.

As of Thursday's update, one in three vaccine recipients in Richmond has been Black or Latino. The groups are nearly 64% of the city's COVID cases and 81% of hospitalizations.