First mass vaccination clinic in South Richmond opens next week near Black, Latino neighborhoods

The first mass vaccination clinic in South Richmond is opening next Tuesday at Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike, a strip known for its Latino markets and taquerias.
Shots are by appointment only.
A mile from the location is George Wythe High School, whose 2020 fall enrollment is split nearly 50-50 between Black and Latino students. Nearly one in six residents in 23225, the church's ZIP code, is Latino. More than 70% are Black.
The move is the latest in Richmond and Henrico health districts' decision to vaccinate communities at the epicenter of the pandemic: Spanish-speaking Latinos, immigrants and Black residents.
As of Thursday's update, one in three vaccine recipients in Richmond has been Black or Latino. The groups are nearly 64% of the city's COVID cases and 81% of hospitalizations.
Three ZIP codes in South Richmond — 23234, 23225 and 23224 — were farthest from established vaccination sites at Richmond Raceway and Arthur Ashe Center for months but have consistently represented nearly half of the city's COVID cases. They hold the largest non-white populations in Richmond.
"It's a logical location," said James Reid, a pastor at Celebration Church. "We just like serving the community. That's where our heart is and what we do."
The space is a 120,000 square-foot building with hundreds of parking spaces, which Reid said will help handle "whatever flow that we have."
Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico's health departments, said the clinic is starting with between 800 and 1,000 doses per week and will operate one day a week while they assess how many people can come through safely.
How much supply goes toward intentional events for high-risk communities and other populations is "a constant moving target" as they evaluate what individuals remain on the pre-registered list, Popovich said. The health districts receive a weekly allotment of about 12,000 vaccines.
The clinic will be operating in tandem with mobile clinics and Second Baptist Church's ongoing events off Broad Rock Boulevard, which is surrounded by tortillerias and Latino-owned restaurants.
Church leaders were "instrumental" in registering their congregation, conducting outreach and building trust among communities, Popovich said.
Through their 10-week Feed the Seniors program, Second Baptist was able contact older residents at their church.
"Pastor Hodge and our 95-year-old church mother were the first to be vaccinated at our church," said Pastor Marc Jolley. "This set the stage for other seniors and baby boomers."
As of March 6, Second Baptist has vaccinated 1,400 residents and is one of six community hubs that will operate in the localities throughout spring and summer. Another one in eastern Henrico will soon be announced.
In addition to people offering up their buildings, sites are determined by identifying ZIP codes with high COVID cases and hospitalization rates and using the Social Vulnerability Index tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But as local health districts - including Chesterfield and Chickahominy - begin vaccinating the rest of Phase 1b, community health workers are reporting a remaining hesitancy among Richmond-area Latinos.
Nationally, refusal remains highest among Republicans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Ninth District Councilman Mike Jones, who has repeatedly criticized the limited opportunities for vaccinations south of the James River, said Thursday that he's seen how making locations more accessible has helped quell confusion and concerns. And like with Second Baptist Church, seeing fellow community members get vaccinated could curb misinformation, Jones added.
"They saw different leaders in their community doing it. You had local faith leaders that American faith leaders calling around, making it accessible," Jones said. "So this is the perfect location to reach the Latinx community, and it's the right thing to do."
But the outreach has to continue, he said.
Jones said while visiting Abuelita's on Midlothian Turnpike, a 3-minute drive from Celebration Church, owner Karina Benavides said her and her staff have registered and are only awaiting signups.
Richmond and Henrico have included restaurant workers in Phase 1b. The state has not.
In Richmond and Henrico, Popovich said outreach efforts have included hiring more community health workers and building on partnerships with Oscar Contreras at Radio Poder, a Spanish radio station; Karla Ramos, manager at Richmond's Office of Multicultural Affairs; and Tanya Gonzalez, executive director at Sacred Heart Center.
Last week, GRTC announced the transit system would be ensuring transportation to vaccination sites is not an issue through on-demand rides made possible with CARES Act funding. Community health workers or someone at the major sites will help connect residents to book the service if needed.
As of Thursday, more than 20% of Richmond and Henrico's population has received a first dose. Statewide, the percentage is about 22.2% and nearly 3 million Virginians have been vaccinated.
