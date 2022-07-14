First monkeypox case reported in central Virginia

The first case of monkeypox has been found in central Virginia as the disease continues to spread in the United States.

The Virginia Department of Health announced a presumed case in an adult male who recently traveled out of the state and is now isolating. The health department is monitoring his close contacts.

It's the 40th monkeypox case in Virginia – cases have risen 48% in the past three days and have been identified in all regions of the state. All 40 have sprung up since late May.

"We’re not seeing the kind of transmission other states and other areas of the world are reporting," Dr. Melissa Viray, who was previously the interim health director for Richmond and Henrico, said last week.

The virus has spread across 65 countries. More than 11,000 cases have been identified worldwide, and more than 1,000 have been found in the United States. There have been three deaths reported but none in the U.S.

The majority of cases have occurred in gay and bisexual men. Any person of any sexuality can become infected with monkeypox.

Patients often develop rash lesions on the genitals, perianal region or oral cavity. Some also develop fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes. Sexually transmitted infections have been reported among monkeypox patients.

Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and for most people they go away on their own without treatment in two to four weeks. Spread occurs when a person comes in close contact or direct contact with an infected person's body fluids or contaminated materials, such as clothing.

While there is no approved treatment, patients can receive treatment to diminish symptoms, and two vaccines can prevent disease for people who have been exposed.

The health department advises people with symptoms to call their health care providers immediately.