First strokes of new Richmond mural mark the start of yearlong campaign to increase awareness of mental health mission

"One goal is to celebrate, but at the same time, use those celebrations to message the public about who we are, what we do, how we provide vital support within the community," said RBHA CEO John Lindstrom. "We wanted to bring the public's attention to the issue of mental health, addictions, developmental disabilities and the impact that they play on individuals' lives."

Starting this fall, RBH will host four open houses with food, facility tours, storytelling and speakers to teach the community about the work it does. The first open house will be Sept. 23 at the RBHA North Campus, a residential treatment facility located at the edge of Highland Park. It's a 13-acre campus with six buildings. The facility has more than 150 beds and offers men's, women's, co-occurring and withdrawal programs.

"The first one is scheduled in September, and that one is going to coincide with Recovery Month," Lindstrom said. "We've done substantial renovations on that campus, and we're looking forward to, if people don't know it's there, to learn it's there."

The remaining open houses will be Dec. 2 at the RBHA main building; March 17 at the REACH offices in Chesterfield County; and May 12 at the Marshall Center. There, community members can learn more about RBH services and facilities.