Five major initiatives to follow in Stoney’s second term

Mayor Levar Stoney scored an outright victory in Richmond’s mayoral race this week, earning a second four-year term at City Hall.
What does he plan to do with it?
While he sought reelection, Stoney promised progress on major initiatives, including some his administration has been laying the groundwork for during his first term. Here are five to follow.
Police reform
The Richmond Police Department’s handling of civil unrest over the summer fueled calls to slash its budget and restrict its use of tear gas and other crowd control weapons.
In response, Stoney appointed a 38-member taskforce to “reimagine” policing and public safety in the city. Its initial recommendations, issued in September, include new training for officers and routing calls for service involving people in mental health crises to agencies better equipped to handle them than police. Advocates have called on city leaders to impose new protocols for responding to a person experiencing a mental health crisis since a Richmond Police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Marcus-David Peters in May 2018.
The taskforce also backed certain initiatives Stoney is already on record as supporting, like an independent, civilian review board with subpoena power. The current Richmond City Council has already set in motion the process for establishing one. The newly-seated Council will have the final say in a review board’s makeup and authority.
While activists and some candidates for office called for city leaders to cut the police department’s roughly $100 million budget, Stoney has taken a different stance. In a questionnaire for mayoral candidates, he echoed new police Chief Gerald Smith, saying meaningful reforms would cost more, not less.
“We must fund the change we want to see in our police department,” Stoney stated.
Shockoe Bottom
After ordering Richmond’s Confederate statues removed over the summer, Stoney said the second largest slave-trading market on the East Coast was the city’s best opportunity to tell a more complete history of Richmond.
In July, he pledged $25 million to $50 million over the next five years to memorialize the enslaved people who were sold in Shockoe Bottom. The money would supplement millions in state and local dollars the city set aside under former mayor Dwight C. Jones.
“This investment will help turn the collective vision we’ve had for so long into a reality,” Stoney said when he made the announcement.
His administration established the Shockoe Alliance to chart a vision for the neighborhood. That will center on a “heritage campus” encompassing the Lumpkin’s Jail site and a memorial park that advocates have long called for. It could also bring new construction to long dormant parcels in the area, where Jones once proposed a minor league baseball stadium.
New school construction
A meals tax hike Stoney proposed, and the council approved, in 2018 paid for three new schools that were completed this year. Stoney promised the initial boost from the tax increase would build as many as five new schools, George Wythe High School in South Richmond among them.
That didn’t happen, but Stoney and RPS officials said last month the city would use leftover money from the first round of construction to begin designing a replacement for Wythe.
His promise did not come with a specific timetable or price tag for the building. The five-year capital budget Stoney proposed, and the council approved, earlier this year does not include major spending on school construction until 2024.
“Our commitment is getting these students in a state-of-the-art building as quickly as possible,” Stoney said last month.
Public housing
Talk of overhauling the city’s six big public housing communities has persisted through Stoney’s first term. But little outward progress has been made toward the goal.
Stoney has vowed that will change, saying it is time city leaders “walk the walk” and transform public housing. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners reaffirmed its plans to pursue that course last month.
Any plan to demolish RRHA complexes must receive approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Regardless, it will face intense scrutiny from activists and some residents, especially if new plans leaders propose do not replace each existing public housing unit on the site. In the past, Stoney has stopped short of pledging support for one-for-one unit replacement.
Throughout the region, there is a unmet need in the city for homes reserved for families making less than the region's area median income; 15,000 people signed up for the chance at a housing voucher when RRHA accepted applications for its waiting list last month. In addition to redevelopment of public housing, Stoney has set a goal of facilitating the construction of 10,000 new affordable housing units in the city by 2030.
Downtown redevelopment
When the Richmond City Council rejected Stoney’s $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan last February, it dashed his vision for downtown. With four more years in office and a new council to which he can pitch plans, the setback may only have been temporary.
Stoney said during the campaign he would not shy away from another downtown redevelopment proposal, if reelected. Claiming he “learned a lesson,” he has said any future project would be based on public input. A lack thereof was a major sticking point on the original plan he proposed to replace the now-shuttered Richmond Coliseum.
At the council’s request, his administration began developing a small area plan for the city-owned parcels for area around the Richmond Coliseum over the summer. Separately, it remains in discussions with developers linked to the original Navy Hill deal to sell the city-owned Public Safety Building, a step that would clear the way for some development to begin in the vicinity.
