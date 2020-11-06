Five major initiatives to follow in Stoney’s second term

“This investment will help turn the collective vision we’ve had for so long into a reality,” Stoney said when he made the announcement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His administration established the Shockoe Alliance to chart a vision for the neighborhood. That will center on a “heritage campus” encompassing the Lumpkin’s Jail site and a memorial park that advocates have long called for. It could also bring new construction to long dormant parcels in the area, where Jones once proposed a minor league baseball stadium.

New school construction

A meals tax hike Stoney proposed, and the council approved, in 2018 paid for three new schools that were completed this year. Stoney promised the initial boost from the tax increase would build as many as five new schools, George Wythe High School in South Richmond among them.

That didn’t happen, but Stoney and RPS officials said last month the city would use leftover money from the first round of construction to begin designing a replacement for Wythe.

His promise did not come with a specific timetable or price tag for the building. The five-year capital budget Stoney proposed, and the council approved, earlier this year does not include major spending on school construction until 2024.