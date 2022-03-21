Five people displaced by residential fire Sunday in Midlothian

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire Sunday morning that displaced five people.

A call came in around 8 a.m. to a home on St. Cecelia Drive near Southshore Drive and Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

At the scene, firefighters battled the blaze, attacking flames in the interior of the building then on the outside of the house. Five occupants — three adults and two children — were able to escape the house without assistance and only minor injuries were reported.