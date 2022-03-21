 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five people displaced by residential fire Sunday in Midlothian

Residential fire in Midlothian displaces five people

Public Information Officer Lt. Kenny Mitchell said a neighbor was able to capture footage of the house fire via drone as firefighters responded to the blaze.

 Courtesy of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire Sunday morning that displaced five people.

A call came in around 8 a.m. to a home on St. Cecelia Drive near Southshore Drive and Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

At the scene, firefighters battled the blaze, attacking flames in the interior of the building then on the outside of the house. Five occupants — three adults and two children — were able to escape the house without assistance and only minor injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. The American Red Cross is assisting in relocating the occupants of the building.

