Five total cases of COVID-linked syndrome found in Richmond-area kids, more are being investigated

Five cases of an inflammatory syndrome that targets young people weeks after a coronavirus infection have been found in the Richmond area. More are still being investigated.

In a Monday media release, the Virginia Department of Health said the increase in these cases "coincides with the surge in cases of COVID-19" in Chickahominy, Chesterfield and Richmond and Henrico Health Districts following a post-holiday spike.

This is the first set of cases recorded in the region. At least one is in each locality, though VDH isn't releasing further information for privacy reasons.

Called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, the illness remains relatively rare with symptoms including fever, rash or gastrointestinal problems in people as young as 1 years old and as old as 20. At its worst, the syndrome can constrict the heart from pumping enough blood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of cases tested positive for the virus and the remaining 1% were exposed to COVID-19.

