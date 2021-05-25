Floyd one year later: Anthony Bryant, who closed his downtown shop Little Nomad all summer after COVID and protests

One particular book wouldn’t stay on the shelves long: “A Kids Book About Racism,” by Jelani Memory.

He said the national reckoning also came with additional exposure for Black-owned businesses, including his, and enough sales to stay afloat.

Throughout, he worried it would be a “flash in the pan.” Today, he says, books featuring Black protagonists and discussing race don’t fly off the shelves like they used to. And some customers who came to support the store turned out to be one-time shoppers.

Still, he says, the attention brought to his Black-owned business continues to benefit Little Nomad.

The area of downtown where Little Nomad sits is growing in foot traffic compared to the scene when the shop reopened last fall.

“All of the stores were boarded up. No one wanted to come to this area. There were folks who were scared to death to come downtown,” Bryant said.

He was emphatic that the city’s leadership during that time, specifically Mayor Levar Stoney, didn’t help area businesses.

He said the aggressive response to demonstrations by police and lack of clear communication from city leaders made Richmond’s downtown appear like “a war zone.”