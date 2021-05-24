Floyd one year later: Atticus Johnson was an organizer and a field medic in Richmond. He was among more than 300 arrested last summer.

Atticus Johnson, 19, is an organizer, activist and street medic who participated in the uprisings following George Floyd's murder.
On Aug. 20, Johnson was arrested outside GWARbar in what witnesses described as an unprovoked action by police. In a press release announcing the arrest, police misgendered Johnson. The charges - obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor, and assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony - are still pending.
As told to Ali Rockett:
I grew up in Richmond. I'm very normalized to police stopping you just because you live in the hood. I consistently felt like I lived in a police state before I even had the vocabulary to describe it. Studying political science and now having the vocabulary, I try to radicalize as many people as I can toward the abolition of police. That summer really did it for a lot of people. It was an empowering moment for the city.
I function mostly as a street medic, outside of my organizing. The first night, I got there late. The march had already started. I finally caught up and the march was at a standstill in front of this line of police. I'm like, it's about to get started, Richmond's about to start having the same situation all these other cities have been having.
The whole night is a blur, really. I remember watching the bus go up in flames. I remember watching people get shot at. I got body slammed while administering aid to someone who had been hit in the head and rendered unconscious. I was tear gassed and pepper sprayed and maced and it was a very long and very tiresome night.
But for a lot of people, that was the first time in which they ever felt a sense of community within the city. Honestly, that was one of the biggest crowds I have ever seen at once in the city.
The night I got arrested, GWAR was surrounded by cops. We'd been told we were allowed to be here. So we're just going to sit here and ignore them, which was working fine until police decided to walk into the parking lot.
The police told us they had seen a flyer, something about the commission of a crime, and they wanted to see our IDs. We were like no.
They just started arresting people. Everybody got a little handsy, in this group, in the dark. Which resulted in me getting another charge of assault on a LEO[Law Enforcement Officer].
When we got to the jail, I got put through the X-ray machine twice because the arresting officer thought I should have had a penis. They couldn't figure out which way I was trans.
I felt like my mugshot was pretty OK because my eyeliner was still intact after being forced to the ground by five officers. But my biggest issue was, one, we live in a society where identifying people who are arrested undoes that sense of innocence until proven guilty; two, since these protests were political in nature, it also puts a target on the backs of radicals. It effectively doxxed me.
For me, I felt like was in danger for like two days. Then, I was like I really don't care. I was more mad that I had gotten misgendered.
For it being my first arrest, and it being a felony, I felt like my life was in ruins. It's in shambles. Two days after I got arrested - I don't even think it was a full two days - VCU reached out to me and said they were investigating me for breaking the student code of conduct. So I ended up withdrawing. It was like one thing after another after another. I couldn't focus on one thing long enough to stay mad.
It was really demoralizing, at first. But I've gotten over it. It's very funny to me now.
-
Revolution is slow. That first night, I was like, yeah, this is going to take a long time and someone has to be there for the whole thing.
It's a sense of duty for me. It's my responsibility as an individual and as a member of this community to attempt to make a better future for the city. For me, I've worked in nonprofits. I did high school organizing. I wrote letters to governors. I've wrote to this person and that person. I went to that meeting, made these phone calls, and it was all so useless and not worth it.
As far as the police brutality goes, there hasn't been any change. The policies they did enact were lukewarm. So on that front, it felt like it was wasted, but on the other side, there is a lot of organizing that happened over the summer that is still continuing now, a year later, that is benefiting the community.
So in that sense, the protests were an extreme catalyst for those organizations to get off the ground. On that front, we did a lot and are still doing a lot.
