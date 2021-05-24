Floyd one year later: Atticus Johnson was an organizer and a field medic in Richmond. He was among more than 300 arrested last summer.

For me, I felt like was in danger for like two days. Then, I was like I really don't care. I was more mad that I had gotten misgendered.

For it being my first arrest, and it being a felony, I felt like my life was in ruins. It's in shambles. Two days after I got arrested - I don't even think it was a full two days - VCU reached out to me and said they were investigating me for breaking the student code of conduct. So I ended up withdrawing. It was like one thing after another after another. I couldn't focus on one thing long enough to stay mad.

It was really demoralizing, at first. But I've gotten over it. It's very funny to me now.

-

Revolution is slow. That first night, I was like, yeah, this is going to take a long time and someone has to be there for the whole thing.

It's a sense of duty for me. It's my responsibility as an individual and as a member of this community to attempt to make a better future for the city. For me, I've worked in nonprofits. I did high school organizing. I wrote letters to governors. I've wrote to this person and that person. I went to that meeting, made these phone calls, and it was all so useless and not worth it.