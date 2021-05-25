Floyd one year later: 'Broad Street never really recovered': Richmond business owners who watched the protests unfold

We just continued to stay open. Mostly just passing out water to protesters. We weren’t open in any sort of regular sense. We were selling pints out the door. We still had regulars coming for ice cream during the day.

In a very small and insignificant way, as an ice cream shop, that was the least we could do, stand with the community that supports us. That was part of being on Broad Street that night.

The violence may be gone, but racism and police brutality are still alive and well in Richmond. The mural on the side of building was updated to depict scenes from the protest.

[Broad Street's] not the same. A lot of businesses have left. A lot couldn’t withstand COVID, and the protests didn’t help.

Neal Patel, partner in restaurants Sonora, Switch Pop-Up Bar and Nama at 11, 13 and 15 W. Broad St.

We had a front-row seat to protests. We're between City Hall and Lee. RPD is like a block away.

I remember standing outside as the crowd passed. They had just confronted the mayor on the steps of City Hall. It was really inspiring. You could feel the energy. You could tell something was going to happen - you could tell change is coming. It was something you've never seen in Richmond.