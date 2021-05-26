Floyd one year later: Corey Stuckey, George Wythe High School student, on launching 381 Movement

On June 3, the new group gathered at the base of the Lee statue in the grass that was informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle to a crowd of thousands. Their demands included amnesty for all protesters, the removal of all Confederate statues in Richmond and the adoption of an alert system named for Peters in which the goal is to have behavioral health experts respond to crises instead of police, all in line with demands made by the larger organizing community in Richmond.

Stuckey acknowledges that there have been some fraught times as a new organizer. There was a time when the new organization got pushback from Richmond’s larger organizing community over whether it was appropriate to talk to the police.

“There were a lot of people out there trying to become famous or not out there for the right reasons,” he said. “I feel like the biggest mistake we possibly could have made was allow society to get to us. ... In the beginning, we were trying to match everybody’s standards. ... It was all these different standards and it made us crash. Then we got back up and said, ‘These are our foundations, these are our set policies, and that’s what we’re setting out to do.’”