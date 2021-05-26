Floyd one year later: Corey Stuckey, George Wythe High School student, on launching 381 Movement

Corey Stuckey, 18, remembers seeing kids as young as 8 crying from the tear gas fired by the Richmond Police Department onto peaceful protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 1.
On one hand, he felt a strong sense of community as he watched people pour milk in one another’s eyes and urgently escort the injured to safety. On the other hand, his feelings were hurt.
“People were running to their cars, people trampling each other, bikes trampling each other, people falling, people getting arrested,” he recalled. “I couldn’t even gather all my opinions in the moment, all my feelings, or emotions. All I could do was get home. All I could do was get home and cry.”
That same night, the Richmond School Board was meeting. A board member who was angered by the gassing said he wanted Richmond Public Schools to consider whether it should continue to have police officers in schools in a school system made up of mostly Black students.
Stuckey, who plans to attend Morehouse College in the fall, woke up about 5 a.m. the next morning and decided he needed to do more than cry about being tear-gassed. He needed to take action.
He and a friend, Justice Peebles, brought a vision to life: the 381 Movement. They originally planned to march for 381 days as a nod to the Montgomery bus boycott in Alabama in 1955-56.
On June 3, the new group gathered at the base of the Lee statue in the grass that was informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle to a crowd of thousands. Their demands included amnesty for all protesters, the removal of all Confederate statues in Richmond and the adoption of an alert system named for Peters in which the goal is to have behavioral health experts respond to crises instead of police, all in line with demands made by the larger organizing community in Richmond.
Stuckey acknowledges that there have been some fraught times as a new organizer. There was a time when the new organization got pushback from Richmond’s larger organizing community over whether it was appropriate to talk to the police.
“There were a lot of people out there trying to become famous or not out there for the right reasons,” he said. “I feel like the biggest mistake we possibly could have made was allow society to get to us. ... In the beginning, we were trying to match everybody’s standards. ... It was all these different standards and it made us crash. Then we got back up and said, ‘These are our foundations, these are our set policies, and that’s what we’re setting out to do.’”
Some of the work the 381 Movement has done includes community cleanups and giving out food during Thanksgiving.
Stuckey and the founders of 381 also have a lot of plans for the organization. They’re currently outlining plans to open up The Dream Center, where they’ll have programs that will enrich and engage school students.
Stuckey is still organizing for justice in Richmond's school system, and he says there has been progress since last year’s unrest.
He says he feels the School Board and Superintendent Jason Kamras have offered more opportunities to allow student voices to be heard and that they’re getting better with transparency. But some of the demands he and other students made haven’t been addressed.
In response to the June 1 tear-gassing, the Richmond School Board took on a 90-day review of school resource officers that included data and community conversations with students and teachers. During a virtual town hall last July, Kamras told the participating students, including Stuckey, that he would recommend that the School Board vote to remove police from schools. Nearly a year later, the board hasn't taken a vote.
Stuckey has stood by his stance that having police in schools makes kids feel like they belong in prison. He used his own school, George Wythe High School, as an example.
“You got Hillside kids who go to that school, you got Blackwell. … Those are all 'hoods that go to that school that already have police officers patrolling their hoods in cars; now you have police officers in their schools,” he said.
“That’s what they see all the time. They see handcuffs, they see guns, they see police cars, they see fellow Black men and women getting arrested. They see fellow Latino men and women getting arrested; they see that 24/7.”
The board was also supposed to consider renaming Binford Middle School and John B. Cary Elementary School, schools named for Confederate soldiers. There hasn’t been much discussion on that end on the board since last year, either.
There are four other schools in the city named for slave owners: George Wythe High, Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, Thomas Jefferson High School and John Marshall High School.
Stuckey, who has served on Kamras’ task force, said that while he’s upset the conversation hasn't happened yet, there are other battles to fight.
More recently, he has been focused trying to convince the School Board to rescind a resolution that gave the board control over school construction. Mayor Levar Stoney and his Cabinet insist that building a new Wythe High will be delayed because of it, which, to Stuckey, is a social justice issue.
Stuckey acknowledges that some have been puzzled by his decision to side with the mayor in the Wythe dispute after a tumultuous summer that many blame Stoney for — Stuckey blamed him, too. But George Wythe being rebuilt is bigger than that, he says.
“We can't hold grudges. In a position of leadership, you can't hold grudges, you can't have attitudes, you gotta be able to be able to hold your own, you gotta be able to make the right decisions,” Stuckey said. “So people ask ‘what changed,’ and I tell them that my community comes first.”
