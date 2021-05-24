Floyd one year later: Henrico supervisor Tyrone Nelson on how his own life experience informed his mission for police accountability

Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, on his push for a civilian-involved oversight panel for the county police department after seeing the video of George Floyd's murder and subsequent protests in downtown Richmond.
As told to C. Suarez Rojas and Shaban Athuman:
There's so many [police] shootings that happened over the last couple of years. I think the tension just kind of built up and people went to the streets. I know the marches were centered in downtown Richmond, but my response was to ask for a couple of things of my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors a week later.
I asked to rename a building [Confederate Hills Recreation Center] and for us to stop sending our police officers to support Richmond and state police because they were tear gassing citizens. I also asked for a review of potential policy changes in our police department regarding use of force, like chokeholds and things like that.
The fourth thing was a civilian review board. That pretty much just died last week with no action on it.
Our board had a lot of conversations around its creation. For the first time during my term on the board - I'm in my 10th year - we really looked at how police interact with citizens. Since then we've hired our first Black police chief and we're looking at a few other things.
I don't really know why I asked, I just felt like I had to do it. I was 18 years old when the Rodney King video came out. I remember watching that when I was basically a kid. I felt like I wasn't in a position to do anything then, but now I am, and I need to make my voice heard.
Last year I listened to the story of a young woman here who had a negative experience with a Henrico County police officer after she was pulled over. That kind of motivated me.
I had an experience like it when I was 18 and going to Old Dominion University. I was driving my cousin's car and the speedometer was broken. So I'm speeding and the police lights come on behind me. I slow down, but I don't stop. I just freaked out. My roommate was in the passenger seat, spazzing out. We were about half a mile from my cousin's house so I decide we'll stop there.
This was during my first semester. I was a good kid. No drinking, no drugs, nothing like that. I haven't done anything other than speeding, but I didn't stop. There were 5 or 6 police cars following when we finally stop. They open the car door, I'm trying to get out, they yank me out, slammed me on the front of the car, put me in handcuffs.
I was scared. ... I was embarrassed. They made me feel like I had done something wrong.
Something similar happened to that lady. She crossed two lanes without using her turn signal. She didn't stop but was only .33 miles away from her mom's house - based upon what the [police] report said - so she pulled up there. By the time she got there, our people were pissed. The officer that pulled her out of the car was angry because she wasn't following directions. That's wrong.
We need to talk about how we deal with people, how police talk to people. They need to treat them with respect, like human beings.
As a Black man who is almost 48, I still get nervous if I'm being pulled over. My 18-year-old son is a huge dude. He's larger than me. He's a nice guy, but if you just walk up on him in a car, if you're going off how he looks, you might be intimidated if you're a smaller person.
So he and my teenage daughter are driving now. ... I worry about them. I've been giving them the talk their whole lives about being Black and driving, or just being in the store, or whatever might be the case. So I basically have to tell them how to navigate through a world that views you below your humanity sometimes. It sucks.
Some of it is frustrating. Changing the name of a building is kind of easy, and it's symbolic, but it's hard when you get into real conversations about holding police accountable and the different mechanisms that come with it.
We could have just settled for a review board with no real investigative power, but I'm just not there anymore. That's why I pulled the proposal. There's no need to just keep on doing something when it's not going to change anything.
We talked about it for a year; citizens got involved, people seemed to support it, but we've got five board members. We couldn't get three of them to support it.
We've got two Black men on this board. If neither of us say something, it probably wouldn't be discussed.
