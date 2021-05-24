Floyd one year later: Henrico supervisor Tyrone Nelson on how his own life experience informed his mission for police accountability

I was scared. ... I was embarrassed. They made me feel like I had done something wrong.

Something similar happened to that lady. She crossed two lanes without using her turn signal. She didn't stop but was only .33 miles away from her mom's house - based upon what the [police] report said - so she pulled up there. By the time she got there, our people were pissed. The officer that pulled her out of the car was angry because she wasn't following directions. That's wrong.

We need to talk about how we deal with people, how police talk to people. They need to treat them with respect, like human beings.

As a Black man who is almost 48, I still get nervous if I'm being pulled over. My 18-year-old son is a huge dude. He's larger than me. He's a nice guy, but if you just walk up on him in a car, if you're going off how he looks, you might be intimidated if you're a smaller person.

So he and my teenage daughter are driving now. ... I worry about them. I've been giving them the talk their whole lives about being Black and driving, or just being in the store, or whatever might be the case. So I basically have to tell them how to navigate through a world that views you below your humanity sometimes. It sucks.