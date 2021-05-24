Floyd one year later: Jowarnise painted Richmond's walls during protests. Now she looks back at the mental health toll

The first of dozens of murals taking over Richmond's walls this past summer as part of an artist-led project to let silenced voices be heard was Jowarnise Caston's.
The 30-foot-wall at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture showcased a Black woman's hair adorned with jewelry in the shape of the Black power fist - an ode to the C.R.O.W.N Act banning hair discrimination in Virginia. Beside her was Marcus-David Peters, drawn by fellow muralist Ian Hess.
Meanwhile, the circle informally renamed after Peters and the Confederate monument inside of it was becoming a lasting visual marker filled with paint and condemnations against police violence.
For Jowarnise, who became a full-time artist in 2018, the goal of Mending Walls was to heal. To connect at a time of separation and loss.
As told to Sabrina Moreno:
George Floyd, to me, was not a turning point. It was history being repeated.
On one hand, it was a sense of relief that you could see the world's attention, countries were paying attention, and seeing how hard it is and wanting to take action and wanting to do something about it.
But the fear about that? His killing was not the first. My fear back then was that it won't be the last and it has not been the last. It's cyclical.
It gave me hope that moving forward, moving in the right direction, [we won't] be seen as dangerous. As criminal. As being deemed guilty in the eyes of the public court.
I try being able to just be treated justly. Not to be executed. I try.
It being eye opening for so many, that was both relieving and also frustrating. People have been pointing out the issue of unjust treatment and people who are losing their lives on a regular basis.
So what have you all been doing all this time? How did you not see this before now?
There is the fear that it was convenient to be actionable because of the pandemic. There was almost nothing else to do but to pay attention. As we return more and more to normal life, it is the fear of failure.
Even that word. Normal. Normal in America has always been that people of color are not treated the same. History has shown that has been acceptable.
Oftentimes, we think of civil rights as something in the past. We learned about it as if all of the issues were overcome. As if racism was a thing of the past. Even sexism and misogyny. We've learned about things as if issues like that don't still exist and they do.
This is an ongoing situation. The fight is ongoing. It doesn't change overnight. People didn't stop being mistreated. Laws still don't protect everyone equally.
I wish I could say it was a turning point. I just can't.
***
Even before 2020, depression was something that I struggled with.
[The mural featuring Marcus-David Peters] instantly brought me back to my own personal experiences with mental health. My heart just went out to those who instead of receiving the help they need ... you're facing someone who's not even trained to help you. And for that to end in this man losing his life. I can only imagine if that was a family member. If that was a friend. If that was me.
My hope was to open up conversations. The need to talk about the stigma. I also wanted to point out the history. The weight of the history that Black people carry. We are still picking up the pieces, from families not being able to build the wealth to pass on to the next generation. Because your race literally helps with that.
How something as simple as the hair that grows out of your scalp can prevent you from advancing in a career. It has prevented children from attending school. From being able to graduate. Being promoted on a job they might already have or even being able to attain a job.
If something as simple as the hair that grows out of your head can do that, you also have to think about the history of other things rooted in racism that prevents people from moving forward.
***
Generally, art is one of the areas that people don't deem as important. I wasn't expecting to be able to redeem myself or come back from "All of my jobs are canceled. I doubt I'll be able to book another job any time soon." And of course, the stress of that with what was happening with racial justice - the intent and the sudden attention to it - left me in a whirlwind of emotions.
Because on the one hand, finally these people are listening as far as what Black people mean or anyone who's saying "Black lives matter." We're not saying only Black lives matter but "Black lives matter, as well."
In a weird way, it sort of catapulted my work suddenly. I had an opportunity to use my voice in a way that I'm most comfortable with because I'm not the best talker.
The other flipside is I am also in mourning and I am scared. And I'm highly introverted and a lot of people are reaching out from literally all over the world.
Art sort of sparks the conversation for you without me having to walk up to someone I've never met before.
It's challenged me in a way where it was like either you can stop everything you're doing and just feel hopeless, sit in that depression, or you can step up. Accept the challenge and just say, what can you do? How can you move forward? How can you help others?
You have the internal battle of "I'm just me. I'm just Jowarnise. Does anyone even care what I have to say?" And then finally deciding, "Yes. My voice matters."
