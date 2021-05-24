Floyd one year later: Jowarnise painted Richmond's walls during protests. Now she looks back at the mental health toll

If something as simple as the hair that grows out of your head can do that, you also have to think about the history of other things rooted in racism that prevents people from moving forward.

***

Generally, art is one of the areas that people don't deem as important. I wasn't expecting to be able to redeem myself or come back from "All of my jobs are canceled. I doubt I'll be able to book another job any time soon." And of course, the stress of that with what was happening with racial justice - the intent and the sudden attention to it - left me in a whirlwind of emotions.

Because on the one hand, finally these people are listening as far as what Black people mean or anyone who's saying "Black lives matter." We're not saying only Black lives matter but "Black lives matter, as well."

In a weird way, it sort of catapulted my work suddenly. I had an opportunity to use my voice in a way that I'm most comfortable with because I'm not the best talker.

The other flipside is I am also in mourning and I am scared. And I'm highly introverted and a lot of people are reaching out from literally all over the world.

Art sort of sparks the conversation for you without me having to walk up to someone I've never met before.