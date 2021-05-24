Floyd one year later: Kalia Harris on holding powerful people accountable and keeping each other safe when governments don't

All of that was able to be done through the power of community, of people giving us a little bit of their stimulus check or their paychecks or buying extra groceries at the store to drop off at the warehouse.

There's three Black women running for governor.

There's the young activists and protesters. Some of them graduated this last month. Many of them are still taking to the streets or organizing their friends into book clubs.

So many things have come out of the protests.

The community fridges that have popped up all over the city. The Civilian Review Board Task Force trying to look at civilian oversight of the police. Legislation over the General Assembly session, the legalization of marijuana. Just wins on wins.

Sometimes it's hard. Because when you look at the battle of stopping police violence, we haven't really gotten to the point where that has stopped.

But what we have done is build our community to the point where we are actually providing care for ourselves outside of the state. We have folks that feel empowered to speak out, whether it's to their city council rep, to their school board - folks aren't just letting stuff fly under the rug anymore.