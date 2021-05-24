Floyd one year later: On Monument Avenue, 'What is community? ...Is it the people that just show up?'

As told to Ali Rockett:

You can't mention Robert E. Lee without mentioning the occupiers.

We get less fuss about our presence. They've gotten used to our culture. They might still complain about the volume of the music, but not about the music itself.

One neighbor - a woman - told me, you live right over there. I don't live on the median, but yeah, we're part of the community now.

Even police have gained respect for us. They thought we were going away, but we haven't. They're still enforcing stupid laws. But we're still here.

We've -- no, Richmond is redefining what community looks like. It doesn't look like what they thought. What is community? Is it people who pay to be a part of it? The police? The businesses? Or is it the people that just show up? This is community, too.

Last year, allies or comrades or whatever you call them, they came out in droves. Not everyone here now marched. Some people were there only for the protests. Nothing wrong with that. Everyone has their role.

We've moved beyond the protests. We started programs out of the church.