Floyd one year later: Patricia Hunter-Jordan on Hanover school renamings, seeking equity for students of color

The only difference that we can see in this particular point in time is social media. The fact that that young lady [Darnella Frazier] happened to be in the right place at the right time. She happened to have her phone to record what was occurring. It couldn't be denied. That's why the officer was charged and convicted. That's the difference we're seeing.

Regarding Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, we believe that was more of a business decision than a social justice decision. The ability to attract teachers to Hanover has stalled because people don't want to come here, because of our history.

We hear people talk about tradition, 'The Hanover Way.' Those don't equate to social justice. We want a new day for our children, my grandchildren.

So in Hanover we are looking for opportunities to partner with the School Board and the Sheriff's Office. We aren't against police officers at all - we're just against the bad ones that might be in the ranks. So we want to have a conversation about that.