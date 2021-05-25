Floyd one year later: Rasheeda Creighton on fighting for change at Maggie Walker Governor's School

When the board of the Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond signed a pledge in June to be anti-racist, in direct response to the killing of George Floyd, Rasheeda Creighton still carried some of the memories of the microaggressions and racism as one of the first Black students in the school.

“A lot of [Black alumni], until this year ... had really distanced ourselves from the school and didn't want anything to do with it, because of the experiences that we had,” said Creighton, who graduated from the school in 1996. “We talk a lot about it around ... ‘I don’t remember stuff, I think some of it I just blocked out.’”

Creighton was one of very few Black students at the school in the first graduating class, and she remembers a day in Black History Month when someone asked “Why can’t there be a white history month?” during a program she and the other Black students had put together. They cried backstage, and she said no one stood up for her as a teenager.