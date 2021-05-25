Floyd one year later: Rasheeda Creighton on fighting for change at Maggie Walker Governor's School

When the board of the Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond signed a pledge in June to be anti-racist, in direct response to the killing of George Floyd, Rasheeda Creighton still carried some of the memories of the microaggressions and racism as one of the first Black students in the school.
“A lot of [Black alumni], until this year ... had really distanced ourselves from the school and didn't want anything to do with it, because of the experiences that we had,” said Creighton, who graduated from the school in 1996. “We talk a lot about it around ... ‘I don’t remember stuff, I think some of it I just blocked out.’”
Creighton was one of very few Black students at the school in the first graduating class, and she remembers a day in Black History Month when someone asked “Why can’t there be a white history month?” during a program she and the other Black students had put together. They cried backstage, and she said no one stood up for her as a teenager.
Nearly two decades later, Creighton advocates for those who experienced the same thing she did on the top floor of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, where the governor’s school once held classes. She recalled that in 1991, TJ was on the verge of closure to make room for the governor's school. A Times-Dispatch article from 1991 confirmed Creighton's account, where this was at least the second time in five years city parents fought to keep the city school open.
“The optics of this school for gifted and talented students is, you know, is more special, therefore we put you on the third floor; even though nobody [has] explicitly said that, there were definitely the optics of that,” she said. “The optics of that at a time where TJ students are fighting for their school to remain in existence.”
Today, the Maggie Walker Governor’s School is housed at what was once Maggie Walker High School. The school belonged to Richmond Public Schools, and was opened in the 1930s to educate Black students during segregation.
Less than 10% of the students today at the school are Black or Latino, two groups that are largely underrepresented at the state’s governor’s schools. Since the signing of the pledge, the school, which is named for a Black civil rights icon from Richmond, has committed to increasing diversity and tearing down roadblocks that prevent students of marginalized communities from attending the school.
That started with the work of Creighton, who created the Black Alumni Network, and released the findings of a survey where Black students, alumni, and parents shared their grievances of racism at the school.
She has also taken the fight of diversifying the governor’s schools to the General Assembly - where efforts to direct the Virginia Board of Education to create guidance to diversify the governor’s schools were killed by state Senate Democrats - but has continued to fight for diversity in the 19 schools.
Now, Creighton is doing less hands-on work for diversity as she has become more involved in the development of Jackson Ward. But she still serves on the strategic plan committee for the school.
“The hardest part has honestly been some of the reactions,” she said. “You know not to read the comments, but sometimes you read them anyway.”
Allegations of “lowering standards” to allow Black and Latino students into the governor’s schools have been made, and those comments have made their way into the Virginia governor’s race.
After a year of fighting, Maggie Walker has hired its first ever Black assistant director of the school, and has accepted a record number of Black and Latino students, most of whom have chosen to attend.
Despite that, she says the changes so far are only the beginning.
“I hope they are [ready to support Black and Latino students],” she said. “But if they aren’t, the alumni stand ready to support those students, and we will do that whether the school is ready or not.”
