Floyd one year later: Richmonder Aaron Brown had 'never really been one to protest....but it just struck a chord in me.'

Aaron Brown, a 28-year-old musical artist who grew up in Richmond and Petersburg, who performs under the name AARNXBRWN, was involved in the local protest movement last summer.
The protests, he said, channeled feelings of unity and joy, but also fear and anger.
On the night of June 1, Brown was in a large crowd of people at the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue when authorities, without warning, fired tear gas at them approximately 30 minutes before an 8 p.m. curfew.
"There was all these people there talking, the energy and love was super amazing ... and then I blinked. I heard someone scream. The speed in which it cleared was amazing," he said. "It was unreal. I kind of just walked through [the tear gas] because it hadn't clicked in my mind what was happening."
"By the time I got out of the circle, I was ready to fight and yell at the cops. It was a crazy experience just seeing the energy switch like that."
Brown recently moved to Brooklyn, but his participation in Richmond's protests last year inspired him to see how he could have a more direct impact on the community.
As told to Chris Suarez:
I was working on a beat one night when my homie pulled up the video on Instagram. She was like, 'Have you seen this George Floyd video?' I had seen a few things in people's Instagram stories about it, but I hadn't actually watched it, so she showed it to me.
These things happen often, but this was different. It was just so blatant. And everything was aligned in such a way that were was no way you could see it and be OK. It couldn't be swept under the rug. It was a crazy feeling, and it was hurtful. It was a lot.
We weren't in town that Friday night when the protests [in Richmond] started. I was at the beach. We heard Richmond was going crazy. It just didn't seem real.
We got back the next day and we're just chilling at home on Clay Street. We started to hear a crowd, so we decided to see what it was all about. We ended up at Marcus David Peters Circle. People were speaking, and I just thought it was super cool.
I didn't think I was going to be down with it. I've never really been one to protest. I'm not like a revolutionary freedom fighter. I don't think of myself like that, but it just struck a chord in me.
We had the L.A. riots and so many different situations where there have been outbursts. Sometimes it seems to become normalized and, even as a Black person, I wonder, 'what's the point?'
But this time just felt different. I guess everyone has their session in the fight. I felt passionate, it was like, 'I have to do this.' So I just actively spoke what I knew and felt in my heart.
My fight wasn't really toward only police brutality. I know a lot of people spoke about that, but this is about racism. That's what I was there for.
I was emotionally charged through it all because of situations I've had, and my own personal traumas. I think a lot of people's traumas got wrapped up into it. It was just a shock ... like we finally had a chance to participate in something that's never physically manifested this way for many of us.
I kind of had a weird life. My mom was a teacher. She drilled education into me. My father, I never met him until I was 21. We lived in Richmond and Petersburg, but my mom taught in Chesterfield, so I went to school there.
I got to see how people live in Chesterfield, but when I go home I would hear gunshots and all that kind of stuff, so it was a weird parallel. Ultimately we all face the same obstacles. The same kind of ceiling exists for all of us.
At the end of the day this is about one group of humans dehumanizing another group of humans. My people are no different than any other.
So after all that I went to work for the Richmond ambassador program in the Office of Community Wealth Building. We worked in a couple of different RRHA (Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority) communities.
As a protest organizer, after awhile it felt like the best thing to do was go work in those communities.
I'm proud of what we did in the protests, because it poured into the national movement and allowed for these new laws and agendas to pass. That's cool and I appreciate all of that, but when I think of Richmond, I know these communities are still hurting.
They're tearing down Creighton Court right now and a lot of people are getting displaced. And we just glaze over that.
I don't know, man. I feel like we roared and made some noise. We turned some heads in a good way, but I feel like a lot of this stuff is deeply ingrained in Richmond.
