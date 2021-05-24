Floyd one year later: Richmonder Aaron Brown had 'never really been one to protest....but it just struck a chord in me.'

These things happen often, but this was different. It was just so blatant. And everything was aligned in such a way that were was no way you could see it and be OK. It couldn't be swept under the rug. It was a crazy feeling, and it was hurtful. It was a lot.

We weren't in town that Friday night when the protests [in Richmond] started. I was at the beach. We heard Richmond was going crazy. It just didn't seem real.

We got back the next day and we're just chilling at home on Clay Street. We started to hear a crowd, so we decided to see what it was all about. We ended up at Marcus David Peters Circle. People were speaking, and I just thought it was super cool.

I didn't think I was going to be down with it. I've never really been one to protest. I'm not like a revolutionary freedom fighter. I don't think of myself like that, but it just struck a chord in me.

We had the L.A. riots and so many different situations where there have been outbursts. Sometimes it seems to become normalized and, even as a Black person, I wonder, 'what's the point?'

But this time just felt different. I guess everyone has their session in the fight. I felt passionate, it was like, 'I have to do this.' So I just actively spoke what I knew and felt in my heart.