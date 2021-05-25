Floyd one year later: Stephanie Younger on abolition, the power of young people and what true solidarity is

Like thousands of Black youth in cities across the country, Stephanie Younger, 18, spent the summer protesting racial injustice and centering the voices of young Black activists.
For years, the Richmond resident has worked to dismantle the youth prison system in Virginia and advocated for the importance of mentoring Black youth and investing in resources instead of police to address violence in communities.
In 2017, Younger created Black Feminist Collective as a writing community space for Black feminists fighting for Black liberation. The outlet now has 24,000 followers and more than 60 writers.
As told to Sabrina Moreno:
The way I grew over the summer is knowing who my friends are - knowing and coming to the conclusion of what genuine solidarity is.
I quickly learned who they aren't.
White liberals are often a friend until proven otherwise. I've had ideas stolen from me. I've had my words plagiarized before. I've had my artwork plagiarized before. They didn't see any value in it until it was included in a museum. They wanted to steal the purpose of it, which was to start conversations among Black children and youth.
It was my way of coping with the violence that I’ve experienced and unlearning the violence projected onto me. That’s what made me so outraged.
It's so important for non-Black people to show up to protest and not to center themselves at all whatsoever but to put their bodies on the line if they're able to. To protect us from the police who are targeting us.
The patterns I've seen this past year ... liberals who were an obstacle to liberation.
Most of my neighbors are white and they have those signs in their yard but I don’t believe that Black lives actually matter to them. That our lives matter to white liberals, because I see what they do.
They go on this app called Nextdoor and report “suspicious” people. I see them reporting Black people, and one time, I was asked to be the caretaker of their children.
They're the kind to say "I would vote for Obama a third time if I could."
***
By June, I was so burned out. I was so tired and stressed and overworked. I was just grieving heavily.
Looking back, [this summer was] a lot more traumatic than I remember. I realized that a lot of that is grief. Some of the memories from there are vague.
The reclamation teach-ins were definitely impactful. It's powerful in the sense that political education is from abolitionists who made it accessible to us generations before. Black youth especially are speaking up and advocating for it.
Locally, the local political climate, things are being kept as they are in Richmond. The mayor. The millions of dollars to police. It just showed [how] things haven't changed. Our mayor has maintained the systems we are fighting against.
Writing is a way to channel my anger when movement demands aren’t being met and police budgets are being increased, especially in Richmond.
I realized and believe that electoral politics isn’t the way. There's more power in organized communities. Power in groups of people.
***
Prisons don't work. That's at the core of what I stand for. Police don't work. They don't keep communities safe. Their existence is so normalized because that's what America is built upon.
The carceral system. The system of policing. It's violent. It's an international issue. It's always been brought to light and especially now.
It's used as a response to mental health crises, which is wrong. The thing that I often don't bring up when I talk about why I stand for abolition, it's not just the uprisings in defense of Black lives over the summer of 2016 [when] Virginia led the country in referrals from school to prison. It's because of my personal experience, having the police intervene when I went through a mental health crisis. When I was criminalized and adultified.
We don't have the agency to learn and grow. Abolition is the way to that, to giving Black girls the agency to learn and grow. People often think that we don't have feelings. That we don't deserve comfort.
It's imperative that we center the voices of Black youth and especially Black girls. We need to be centered in our own narrative. That was one of the most powerful things about the youth rally in June and the protests over the summer.
It's empowering to see other Black youth be vocal about how wrong this is and imagine centering not just the dismantling of the U.S. prison system but also centering what we replace it with: other programs where Black youth are given the tools to be creative, to express themselves.
