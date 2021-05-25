Floyd one year later: Stephanie Younger on abolition, the power of young people and what true solidarity is

It's so important for non-Black people to show up to protest and not to center themselves at all whatsoever but to put their bodies on the line if they're able to. To protect us from the police who are targeting us.

The patterns I've seen this past year ... liberals who were an obstacle to liberation.

Most of my neighbors are white and they have those signs in their yard but I don’t believe that Black lives actually matter to them. That our lives matter to white liberals, because I see what they do.

They go on this app called Nextdoor and report “suspicious” people. I see them reporting Black people, and one time, I was asked to be the caretaker of their children.

They're the kind to say "I would vote for Obama a third time if I could."

***

By June, I was so burned out. I was so tired and stressed and overworked. I was just grieving heavily.

Looking back, [this summer was] a lot more traumatic than I remember. I realized that a lot of that is grief. Some of the memories from there are vague.