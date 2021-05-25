Floyd one year later: Virginia's response to last summer's protests led Princess Blanding to run for office

The demonstrations in Richmond were sparked by the murder of George Floyd, but they forced the city to turn the mirror on itself. With that came renewed focus on Peters’ death, which took place almost exactly two years before.

Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher, was fatally shot by Richmond police officer Michael Nyantakyi in May 2018, during what family describe as an episode of “excited delirium” resulting from mental illness. Peters, naked and unarmed, had crashed his car into three other cars before exiting his vehicle on the side of Interstate 95/64. There, he was struck by oncoming traffic before charging at Nyantakyi while threatening to kill him.

After a warning, Nyantakyi deployed his Taser unsuccessfully, and then shot Peters twice in the abdomen. Peters died the next day.

A review of the case at the time found no wrongdoing by Nyantakyi. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin reviewed the details of the case again last November - at the prompting of protesters - but reached the same conclusion.

During a special session of the legislature months prior, lawmakers held up Peters’ case as an example of the need to reform the state’s emergency response.