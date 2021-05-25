Floyd one year later: Virginia's response to last summer's protests led Princess Blanding to run for office

The place that became a home for the movement to protest police brutality in Richmond is named after her brother, Marcus-David Peters. So is a new state law that legislators say will begin to improve how police interact with people in a mental health crisis, like the one Peters was experiencing when he was killed by local police in 2018.
It’s a bittersweet reality for Princess Blanding: A year since the demonstrations started, the circle named informally after her brother stands in the shadow of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It towers over the memorials to Black people killed by police, which are overwhelmed by overgrown grass. The new state law said to prevent deaths like Marcus', Blanding says, is “weak” and “watered down.”
Democrats in the legislature have held that they made significant strides to boost police accountability, including a bill that makes it easier for police to be permanently removed from the force when they commit wrongdoing. Lawmakers also passed a bill that gives more power to local citizen boards exerting oversight over local police, but they backed away from requiring localities to create such boards.
In response to demands that the state shift funding from law enforcement and toward social services, Virginia Democrats instead backed pay increases for police and allocated money to improve training.
“It’s really a big smoke show,” Blanding said in an interview, recalling the events of last summer and the state’s response to protesters’ demands.
The demonstrations in Richmond were sparked by the murder of George Floyd, but they forced the city to turn the mirror on itself. With that came renewed focus on Peters’ death, which took place almost exactly two years before.
Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher, was fatally shot by Richmond police officer Michael Nyantakyi in May 2018, during what family describe as an episode of “excited delirium” resulting from mental illness. Peters, naked and unarmed, had crashed his car into three other cars before exiting his vehicle on the side of Interstate 95/64. There, he was struck by oncoming traffic before charging at Nyantakyi while threatening to kill him.
After a warning, Nyantakyi deployed his Taser unsuccessfully, and then shot Peters twice in the abdomen. Peters died the next day.
A review of the case at the time found no wrongdoing by Nyantakyi. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin reviewed the details of the case again last November - at the prompting of protesters - but reached the same conclusion.
During a special session of the legislature months prior, lawmakers held up Peters’ case as an example of the need to reform the state’s emergency response.
Blanding partnered with Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jeff Bourne, both Democrats from Richmond, on a bill that would require all localities to have an alert system by 2022 that would deploy medical professionals as first responders in cases of mental crisis. Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, also introduced a related bill.
The resulting legislation instead delays the creation of a statewide crisis response system to 2026, and leaves local police departments ample discretion on how to participate.
Blanding says lawmakers tossed a provision that requires mental health response teams to be in plainclothes and unmarked cars, which advocates believe will avoid the escalation sometimes prompted by police presence. Blanding had also called for banning response teams from carrying or using any lethal weapons and for making it easier for people to sue officers who violate their civil rights.
She said lawmakers should not pat themselves on the back, comparing the legislation to “crumbs.”
McClellan and Bourne, during the bills’ signing, defended the bill as a first step. McPike said he was committed to building on the bill.
Blanding is now running for governor as a third-party candidate allied with the Liberation Party, a decision she says was prompted by the response from Virginia Democrats to last summer’s demonstrations. Blanding says she is on track to submit the required signatures to put her name on the ballot.
“When we talk about what came out of the uprising last year, one thing is that many people who felt that democracy is working, that the government is going to do right by us - their eyes are really open,” Blanding said.
“I won’t continue to beg our oppressors to be our saviors.”
Blanding says she is looking forward to the day when the statue of Lee comes down. Northam called for its removal last year, but the process has been tied up in court by two lawsuits arguing the state doesn’t have the power to take it down. The state has fenced off the area.
For now, Blanding says, she is “humbled” that the home of the uprisings bears her brother’s name.
“It’s symbolic,” Blanding said. “This is a space that the people reclaimed, and a space of positive energy. It’s what we envision the world doing. Unity.”
