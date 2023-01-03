Flu cases are going down in Virginia. But COVID is getting worse.

The amount of influenza in Virginia is on the decline. Patients seeking care for flu-like illness has dropped four weeks in a row.

But hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state are rising. In the past month, they've doubled.

Together, the two respiratory viruses give Virginia a mixed public health outlook as the new year begins. While it's unclear what COVID will do next, a model from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggests a surge is coming.

In October, flu cases in Virginia and across the country were surging earlier than usual, worrying doctors that the 2022-23 flu season might be the worst in recent history.

Then, in late November, cases in the state began to diminish. The state measures flu-like illness by counting the percentage of patients in hospitals and urgent cares who have flu-like illness. From late November to late December, that percentage shrunk from 9% to 6%.

If the current trend holds, the current flu season won't be worse than previous years – it will have just come earlier.

"It is good news," said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Cases of RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – are down, too. RSV generally impacts infants and toddlers, and in October, pediatric hospital beds were full of sick kids. The number of diagnosed RSV cases has cratered from more than 1,000 in October to fewer than 300 in December.

But there's no guarantee the current trajectory will hold. In some years, flu has spiked a second and third time. So Virginia isn't out of the woods just yet.

It's atypical for flu in Virginia to peak in November, Perry said. In recent years, cases have reached their highest between December and March.

"We're still just in the beginning of January," Perry said. "You never want to make broad predictions about influenza, because there are still months left."

Health care experts suspect that people caught the flu earlier this season because less of the virus circulated the past two seasons as people more often wore masks and stayed home.

It's possible, Perry said, that because so many people caught the flu early in the season that the population is now more protected against it. She added that this year's flu vaccine seems to offer good protection against the strains of flu circulating.

The state health department has reported one flu-associated pediatric death in the 2022-23 flu season. In most seasons, there are between one and six deaths associated with flu in patients under the age of 18.

While cases of flu are trending in the right direction, COVID has gotten worse in Virginia. There were 980 average hospitalizations Tuesday, the highest since February, when the omicron surge was loosening its grip on the state.

Patients older than 60 continue to make up the majority of COVID hospitalizations. Hospitals in Virginia saw their highest volume of COVID patients in January 2022, when, at its peak, there were roughly 3,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Hospital rates are higher than we'd like to see them," Perry said. "It is not just mild disease."

Deaths remain relatively low. There were 134 COVID-associated deaths in the state during the month of December, but deaths are a lagging indicator. The number of patients requiring care in the intensive-care unit are lower than previous waves, too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Henrico County is an area of high transmission – the level at which the CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor spaces. Hanover County, the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County are considered medium transmission. Across the state, there's a mix of high, medium and low.

The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants are the most common in the state, but about five different variants are springing up in cases in Virginia.

The model produced by University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggests a surge of COVID is likely. In addition to flu and RSV – the so-called tripledemic – the three viruses will severely tax the hospital system, the institute's latest report said.

How bad a surge Virginia could experience depends on the new variants and how transmissible and immune-resistant they are. UVa predicts the number of COVID cases peaking in late January at anywhere from 3,400 to 10,000. There were about 2,400 average cases reported Tuesday.

Perry chose not to make a big prediction for what COVID will do next – historically, it's been too unpredictable, she said. Lately, COVID cases have stopped rising and falling in waves. Instead, it's behaving like an endemic virus with plateaus, bumps and ripples.

January has begun, and so far there has been no large wave, unlike the past two Januarys. But, again, it's too early to declare victory, Perry said.