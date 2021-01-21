Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so

Following public criticism of its plan to vaccinate nearly 800 employees who aren't qualified to receive the vaccine, Virginia Credit Union has reversed course.

In a Thursday morning email to staff obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Chris Shockley, president of Virginia Credit Union, said he takes responsibility for not informing employees of the efforts to support Buford Road Pharmacy in its vaccination clinics for 100-plus businesses by offering the credit union's space.

"With such limited supply there are others in our community who need to receive the vaccine ahead of our employees so we are adjusting our rollout," Shockley wrote. "As financial institutions are in Group 1c, we will offer vaccinations to our staff at the appropriate time, once vaccinations for Group 1c are open."

The pharmacy would have conducted the credit union's first vaccinations this Sunday, along with Joyner Fine Properties which operates under the credit union's umbrella, in what a spokesperson called a "dry run for those procedures." The event, which had about 450 employees sign up, was canceled Wednesday night.