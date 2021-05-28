Food insecurity rose in the Richmond area during the pandemic - with many experiencing it for the first time. Now with stimulus checks gone, it's rising again.

***

In Chesterfield, Natasha Lemas began serving food to local Latinos at the start of the pandemic out of the back of her office, Latin Tax Services, where she works as a tax preparer and translator.

"These are hardworking people and a community that got impacted the most [by the recession]. When the pandemic started, they were the first ones out of jobs. They were the first ones hit with no benefits at all," she said.

People living in the country without legal permission cannot receive social security benefits and did not qualify for unemployment or stimulus payments. "They started calling my office, asking, 'What do we do?'" Lemas said.

Using money she had saved for her wedding, she formed the Waymakers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides a food pantry. Once she started helping her community get access to food, she realized that there was a gap in the resources available to Latinos.

"One of my clients said to me, 'Natasha, we need beans and rice.' That took me back home for a minute," said Lemas, who is originally from the Dominican Republic. "It’s just like saying peanut butter and jelly here. When you’re foreign it’s an important item, but it's more expensive here because it's not a U.S. product."