Food insecurity rose in the Richmond area during the pandemic - with many experiencing it for the first time. Now with stimulus checks gone, it's rising again.

Preston Brooks, 54, didn't know what to do as the food on his shelves dwindled down to a few canned goods. He'd never run out before.
After limping through the pandemic, Brooks, a professional house painter who lives in New Kent, finally drove to a nearby church three months ago and asked for help. He'd made do as business "turned off like a faucet," until he couldn't. “Nobody wanted me coming in their homes. Nobody felt safe.”
“It was a tremendous thing,” Brooks said of New Hope food pantry, where volunteers filled his car with fresh meat, lettuce, vegetables, bread and eggs. “I don’t know what I would have done without it.”
While upward of 45 million people, including 15 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2020 an estimated 42 million, including 13 million children, are expected to not have enough to eat throughout 2021, according to a March report from Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization.
Food insecurity – where a household lacks access to enough food for everyone in their home – increased last year for the first time since it began to be measured in the 1990s.
The economic recession that battered the country during COVID-19 and left millions without jobs will cast a long shadow, analysts have warned. Nearly 1.5 million Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic. From February to December last year, the number of people in the workforce statewide dropped 3.9%, or 173,618 people.
Meantime, some relief programs are scaling back. Since May of last year, USDA contractors have delivered more 170 million farmers’ boxes across the country. But that program will expire on May 31.
The aftermath of the Great Recession in 2008 spelled increased food insecurity for a full decade, said Monica Hake, a senior research manager for Feeding America, who saw more opportunities for intervention this time. She pointed to federal relief -- including a new payment program beginning in July for families with children and to increased efforts from organizations across the country that have enhanced their focus on keeping people fed.
The people hit hardest by the pandemic also are struggling the hardest with hunger, according to Hake's organization. Nationally, Black people are 2.4 times more likely to live in food insecure households than white people; Latinos are two times more likely; and Native Americans are 2.9 times more likely, according to Feeding America research.
***
Pre-pandemic, St. Thomas Episcopal Church's food pantry in Richmond's North Side would typically serve between 75-80 households per week. As COVID-19 cases dip, they're seeing over 225 households per week. At one point, that number was 300.
“It was the most our pantry had ever seen in 20 years,” Liz Pearce, the pantry’s program manager, said.
Many of the people at the pantry were new. "They’d never been to a food pantry before. They were ashamed. They wouldn’t look us in the eye,” Pearce said. “We welcomed them and greeted them. We said, ‘This is temporary. It won’t be forever. We’re glad you’re here.”
Nearly 1 million people in Virginia struggled to have enough to eat last year, according to data from Feed More, a Central Virginia hunger-relief organization. Last year's number are barely expected to fall for 2021.Many of the people who experienced food insecurity in 2020 experienced it for the first time, Feeding America reports show.
More than three in five households that reach out to food pantries have income, just not enough; most of these choose between paying for food and utilities, medical care, transportation or housing every day, Feed More research shows.
At the New Hope Pantry in New Kent, organizers saw their numbers triple during the pandemic. Typically serving about 60 families a week, the pantry served 140 families weekly at the beginning of the pandemic, said Kelli Lieder, pantry manager. It stay that way for about three months, then dropped slightly when stimulus checks and tax refunds started to arrive.
But those numbers are beginning to climb again, she said. The stimulus is gone, the tax refunds are spent, and people don’t have enough money to buy food. However, some families will soon receive monthly payments, according to a recent announcement from the Biden Administration. Beginning July 15, families with children will begin to receive monthly payments under a new child coronavirus benefit.
For those who struggle with hunger, it can driven by living in poverty, owning a home, being employed, household income and disability status.
“I think the point that needs to be made is that many communities of color faced disproportionate rates of food insecurity before COVID. They're facing it now, and if nothing changes significantly, that will continue,” Hake, from Feeding America, said.
Leonard Githinji, an urban agriculture expert and Virginia State University associate professor, said as the awareness around urban agriculture—cultivating, growing, and distributing food in and around urban areas — grows, it can be a solution to food insecurity.
“A solution to addressing the issue of food insecurity is when you realize there are a lot of untapped resources in the urban area,” Githinji said.
A growing concern in the United States, Gitihinji said, is “food miles.” Food is being delivered from distant places, between 2,000 and 4,000 miles to a household’s kitchen table, meaning it doesn’t come fresh or nutritious as it could if it’s delivered locally. Solving this includes having urban farms and community gardens, Githinji said.
***
In Chesterfield, Natasha Lemas began serving food to local Latinos at the start of the pandemic out of the back of her office, Latin Tax Services, where she works as a tax preparer and translator.
"These are hardworking people and a community that got impacted the most [by the recession]. When the pandemic started, they were the first ones out of jobs. They were the first ones hit with no benefits at all," she said.
People living in the country without legal permission cannot receive social security benefits and did not qualify for unemployment or stimulus payments. "They started calling my office, asking, 'What do we do?'" Lemas said.
Using money she had saved for her wedding, she formed the Waymakers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides a food pantry. Once she started helping her community get access to food, she realized that there was a gap in the resources available to Latinos.
"One of my clients said to me, 'Natasha, we need beans and rice.' That took me back home for a minute," said Lemas, who is originally from the Dominican Republic. "It’s just like saying peanut butter and jelly here. When you’re foreign it’s an important item, but it's more expensive here because it's not a U.S. product."
Lemas began stocking her pantry with items like tortillas, rice, beans, plantains and Maseca corn flour. Refrigerators are full of fresh milk, chicken, pork, cheese, sour cream and eggs. Bags of fresh vegetables containing turnips, potatoes, onions and leafy greens wait for the 50 to 60 families that will arrive in the afternoon during the pantry’s open hours.
“This is the food that the people of our community can use,” Lemas said. “This is the food that they eat.”
A bag of plantains in the U.S. costs $5, she said. A container of sour cream, traditionally eaten with plantains, costs $3. Many of the people that Lemas serves earns minimum wage or less, which until recently was $7.25 per hour. "At home, plantains would grow in their backyard. But here, they're more expensive," she said. "They couldn't afford to buy the food that they eat."
All of her boxes contain at least one bag of plantains, as well as meat, dairy, eggs, cheese, produce, rice, beans and tortillas. Each box of food is meant to serve a household for 15 days with a variety of food choices for different meals.
Lemas still runs the food pantry out of the back of her office, although she had to change locations after a few complaints. Latin Tax Service is now located at 7122 Hull Street and serves 50 to 60 families three times a week.
Originally from Mexico, Rosa Sanchez, 42, lived in Richmond for only two years before the pandemic started. When her husband got injured on his construction job, they ran out of money.
“We didn’t have money to pay for food or rent,” Sanchez, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator at Waymakers. They borrowed money from their relatives and their church helped them talk to their landlord to stave off eviction.
At the Waymakers food pantry, they were able to access beans, rice and plantains, food that they knew and relied on while growing up.
“If you have tortillas, rice and beans, you can survive,” Evelis Granados, 49, one of the pantry volunteers, said.
Barbara Brown has been preparing and delivering home-cooked food for years for those in need in King and Queen County with her nonprofit Sage Ministries. Before the pandemic, she fed homeless people in neighborhood parks. But once the pandemic started, she began helping deliver food to those in need from the New Hope food pantry in New Kent.
She helped bring food to “the elderly [and others] who were in need and might be choosing between groceries and an electric bill or paying for gas,” Brown said.
“Everybody wants to give back who is receiving,” Brown said. “I have people who are receiving food, but they come by and drop a bag of clothes at my house. A woman who is elderly and blind that we’ve given food to still knits and crochets. She crocheted 6 blankets for the homeless,” Brown said. Farmers who’ve used the food bank will return, bearing fresh eggs and produce. “Everybody wants to give back,” she said.
People sought after the farmers' food boxes from the government, Lieder said. For the New Kent pantry, people drove as far as an hour to receive heaps of food.
“There’s enough food in the food system to feed everyone. It’s just a matter of getting it into the right place,” said Joseph Cates, an Virginia Commonwealth University assistant professor.