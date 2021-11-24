'Food might be the hardest thing": VCU, Feed More connect Richmonders to food resources

When Rebecca Biers asks her patients if they are struggling to access food, many say yes.

Biers, a Virginia Commonwealth University Health Enhanced Care Management medical outreach worker, then asks if they need food that same day. If they again answer yes, Biers is able to provide them with food boxes through a partnership with Feed More, a central Virginia hunger-relief organization.

The patients, many of whom are in the mid-sixties or older, leave the VCU clinic with a box of rice, dried beans, cereal, oatmeal, tuna, canned vegetables and canned fruit.

“Unfortunately, food is one of the last things a lot of people think about, especially if they have children,” Biers said. “They are trying to make sure they have shelter, keep the electricity on and as important as food is, I feel like it’s the last that people think about.”

Two years ago Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization, launched the “Food is Medicine Program,” to assist those who are facing hunger. The program, held at various Feed America member food banks, screens children and adults through a series of questions to see if they need to be referred to a hunger hotline and/or receive a box of food on the spot.