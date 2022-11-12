For a man who's run 25 straight marathons, running has become a way of life

On Saturday, Rob Waddell completed his 25th consecutive marathon.

He started in 1998 with a goal of qualifying for the Boston marathon, but he missed the cutoff. So he ran again a year later and qualified by a slim margin.

After that, running Richmond became a way of life for him. Always a morning person, Waddell was comfortable waking up early to hit the streets. It proved to be a great way to stay healthy.

Now 63 years old, he has no plans to stop.

When he ran his first race, he had a group of friends who went with him. Over the years, the group thinned out, and now he's the only one left.

Waddell keeps all sorts of data on his exercises. His average marathon time is 3 hours, 27 minutes, and he monitors his Vo2 max -- the amount of oxygen his body is able to use during exercise -- to run at peak performance.

This year, he ran for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in hopes of helping those in need. He started a fundraiser and has gathered more than $10,000 in donations.

For those wondering, the record for most Richmond marathons run by a single person belongs to Philip Gibrall.

Gibrall has run every marathon in the city since 1978, including Saturday, giving him 45 in a row.