For a second time, workers believe they found the 1887 time capsule where the Lee statue once stood

Once again, workers believe they have found the 1887 time capsule that was put under the Robert E. Lee pedestal. But this time, the details are a closer match.

At 11:41 a.m. Monday, a crew led by Team Henry Enterprises found what appears to be a copper box underground in the northeast corner of the foundation, just as the newspapers at the time described, said Michael Spence, construction superintendent.

Once the box was out of the ground, conservator Kate Ridgway of the Department of Historic Resources covered it in bubble wrap and placed it in the back seat of a black Honda, and it was driven to their lab.

The box will be opened Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue, according to a release Monday evening from Gov. Ralph Northam.

What began Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. was the third attempt to find the time capsule, which newspaper accounts said holds 60 artifacts largely from the Confederacy, including a potentially rare image of Abraham Lincoln in his grave.