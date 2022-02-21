For Heart Month, a reminder from transplant surgeon at Central Virginia veterans hospital: 'Take care of your heart, and your heart will take care of you'

For heart surgeon Dr. Dipesh Shah, heart health is both his career and a very personal matter.

From his early days of medical training, Shah was fascinated by the heart as a subject of study. His interest grew as he moved into general surgery. He described his cardiothoracic rotations as “mesmerizing” because of “how the heart would be stopped and then the surgeon would work on it and then it would again start beating.”

Also as a young man, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a not-uncommon development in his native India, where diabetes affects an even higher percentage of the population than in the U.S.; he noted that in some corners, India is known as the “world capital” of diabetes, which can be a contributing factor for heart disease.

At 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, Shah wouldn’t necessarily appear to be at high risk of diabetes, but here he is.

“That’s from my Indian genetics,” he said.

Over the years, Shah, 47, chief of cardiothoracic surgery and surgical director of cardiac transplantation at Central Virginia VA Health Care System, adopted a high-intensity fitness regimen and, after some trial and error, a healthy diet, critical components of a heart-healthy lifestyle.

February is American Heart Month, and Shah advocates such an approach to his patients.

“I always tell my patients, ‘Take care of your heart, and your heart will take care of you,’” he said. “Prevention of heart disease is the best that can be achieved.”

***

When it’s too late for prevention and the heart is failing, however, you need someone like Shah. Heart failure patients — those out of options and almost of time — provided the inspiration for Shah to become a cardiac surgeon and to become a heart transplant surgeon.

When he was coming along, Shah saw a lot of young patients with rheumatic heart disease — a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever, which remains a major cause of cardiovascular disease in India.

“Just seeing them suffer and how they could be helped and their quality of life made so much better just by doing heart surgery on them,” said Shah, who came to the Central Virginia VA in August 2020 and also performs surgeries at VCU Health, where he has a part-time association on staff and is an adjunct faculty member. VCU Health has a long-standing partnership with the veterans medical center.

“That made me want to be a cardiac surgeon so I could help these sicker patients, especially the heart failure patients,” he said. “They are close to my heart.”

Shah came to the U.S. for surgical fellowships at the Mayo Clinic and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which led him to become a transplant surgeon. Before coming to Richmond, he was an assistant professor of surgery in the cardiothoracic surgery division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

CVHCS is the only hospital in the Veterans Affairs system that can perform heart transplant surgeries in-house; other VA medical centers can do pre- and post-op care, but the surgeries themselves are performed at affiliated university hospitals.

CVHCS’ heart transplant program was started in 1980 by Dr. Szabolcs Szentpetery, who worked in the transplant program at VCU and as a veteran thought veterans should have the same access to care, said Lisa Martin, a registered nurse and lead ventricular assist device coordinator who has worked with CVHCS heart surgery program for 17 years.

During his 30 years as a heart transplant surgeon, Szentpetery estimated in a 2014 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he performed more than 300 transplants, including more than 200 at McGuire VA Medical Center.

Since his arrival, Shah has worked to increase the number of heart transplants performed annually at the South Richmond hospital, a number that has slowed for several reasons including the departure of the previous transplant surgeon, COVID-19 and the 2018 VA Mission Act, which aimed to expand veterans’ access to health care through both the Department of Veterans Affairs and community providers.

There also is increased competition for donor hearts among medical centers performing transplants. Nationally, more than 3,800 heart transplants were performed in 2021, more than 3,600 in 2020 and more than 3,500 in 2019, according to United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit based in Richmond.

Shah has performed five heart transplants since his arrival. At its peak, it wasn’t unusual for between 10 and 20 heart transplants to be performed annually, said Shah, who believes the medical center is uniquely positioned because it serves only veterans.

***

For some patients with advanced heart failure, a ventricular assist device, which helps pump blood from the heart to the rest of the body when the heart is not able to pump enough blood on its own, can be a “bridge” to a transplant.

A VAD consists of a pump, implanted in the chest during open heart surgery, that’s connected to a battery-powered controller outside the body. CVHCS started performing VAD surgeries in the mid-1990s.

For a long time, CVHCS was the only VA hospital doing VAD surgeries. As with heart transplants, it’s a matter of resources and infrastructure that sets CVHCS apart, Martin said.

Advancements in VADs over the years have reduced the size of the controller from a machine on wheels that had to accompany the patient everywhere they went to more modern devices that can be worn in a belt. VADs also are increasingly used as a permanent treatment for patients who are not candidates for heart transplants.

Implanting a VAD is “not like regular heart surgery [such as] when you put a new aortic valve in somebody and send them on their way,” Martin said.

“We’re part of these patient’s lives for the entire time [they have the device],” she said.

The VAD team provides care immediately after surgery, but also coordinates care when patients go home: alerting local rescue squads, providing training about the device for emergency workers, being available 24/7 by phone with any questions or concerns about the VAD because, as Martin said, “It is a little scary at first with this machine that’s essentially a life-support device.”

“It’s just the beginning,” she said of the actual operation. “We tell people sometimes the surgery is the easiest part of it.”

There are limitations and inconveniences to being perpetually connected to a battery-powered device. A VAD is not something anyone with other options would want.

“But when your only other option is death,” Martin said, “that’s when we recommend a VAD.”

***

A VAD was indeed a bridge to a transplant for Tokoyo Carlton, an Army veteran who has been treated at CVHCS and is doing well since receiving his new heart last Memorial Day.

Carlton, who was stationed in South Korea in the 1990s during his four years on active duty and spent another four years in the National Guard, was 44 when he started having trouble breathing in 2016. He was living in Austin, Texas, at the time, and he blamed allergies. He was fit and he believed he was healthy — he couldn’t think of what else it could be.

But his breathing problems grew worse — “staying up all night, just suffering,” he says — and he finally went to a hospital emergency room on New Year’s Eve 2016. After tests and a short hospital stay, Carlton received the most unexpected and unwelcome news: congestive heart failure.

“Right away,” Carlton recalled, “I thought it was over.”

He cried and began thinking about his six children and how they would be after he was gone. It was an uncharacteristically but understandable reaction by a man who is normally extremely upbeat, a self-described motivational speaker and success coach who suddenly found himself out of control of the direction of his life.

He still doesn’t know what caused the congestive heart failure, though he said doctors have told him a long-dormant virus could be the source.

He received a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in August 2017 and then waited for a heart transplant. The call from the CVHCS transplant coordinator came almost four years later, in the early morning on the last Monday of May 2021. A heart was available for him, he was told, and he needed to decide whether he was ready to accept.

How long did he have to think about it?

“I didn’t think about it at all,” Carlton said. “It was a done deal. I’m the type of person, ‘Let’s get it over with.’ I wasn’t going to live with this LVAD forever.”

A plane was sent to Fayetteville, N.C., where Carlton was living, and he was in Richmond before noon. Shah performed the surgery that afternoon. Next thing Carlton knew, it was several days later when he finally woke up, and Shah came in to visit him.

“His personality is just incredible,” Carlton said. “He has a real caring spirit.

“Shah came in, doing what Shah does. He does a little laugh. Smiles. Just makes you feel good. I told him I would thank him for the rest of my life ... [for the opportunity to] have a long life to spend with my kids and watch them grow.”

Less than a year later, Carlton, now 50, is still building his strength and endurance — stairs are still more of a challenge than he’d like them to be — but he’s getting there. He’s jumped in a pool, something he couldn’t do while attached to the LVAD, and he’s even starting to jog. A little.

“I can’t go far, but I can do a little bit,” he said. “That feels good because I can feel a little normal again.”