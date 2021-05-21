For Latino tenants, seeking rent relief has been fraught. Virginia promises more support is on the way.

When Yackeline Caal fell behind on her rent at the beginning of the year, she turned to Virginia’s Rent Relief program.
What the 26-year-old sole caretaker of her three children hoped would be a smooth process to get caught up has dragged on for months. Her delinquent balance ballooned from about $800 to more than $4,000. The longer she waits the more she worries that help will not come, but an eviction notice will.
In a year marred by the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic and her husband’s deportation, losing the South Richmond apartment where she has lived for three years with her daughters – ages 9, 5 and 7 months – would be devastating.
“The only thing I have is this,” said Caal, a Salvadoran immigrant, through a translator.
Nationally, two out of five Hispanic renters had slight or no confidence in their ability to pay May’s rent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey for the period ending April 28. Among Hispanic renters in Virginia, the figure rose to more than half. Federal, and some state, protections for renters are scheduled to expire at the end of June, a prospect that could ratchet up the threat of eviction for families unable to get caught up on back rent before then.
Virginia’s program has made rent payments totaling $196.2 million for 34,914 households between last summer and early May. But just one in 10 households that have secured help through the program are Hispanic, according to figures provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Language and technology barriers, as well as misinformation about the program's requirements have hampered some Latino renters from securing the relief they qualify for, said Erik Johnston, director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
In the coming days, the department plans to announce a grant worth up to $5 million to provide additional support to Latino tenants and other economically disadvantaged communities applying to the program. The grant, which will run from June to December, will provide funding for outreach and one-on-one application assistance. The decision sprung, in part, from feedback from the Virginia Latino Advisory Board and other grassroots organizations, Johnston said.
“When you talk about the overall numbers, we do want to see a higher percent of those that we’re serving with the program in the Latinx community,” Johnston said. “We’re above the overall Hispanic and Latino population for the state [of 9%], but we do know that evictions and the pandemic have disproportionately impacted that community.”
In Virginia, more than half of Hispanic renters are either cost burdened or severely cost burdened when it comes to housing, according to an analysis of federal data conducted by HousingForward Virginia, a nonprofit.
Advocates say Latino tenants who have relied on their landlords to initiate the process have also faced difficulties. Some have reported pushback at the property-level when they have inquired about the program, or if their applications have been approved after months of waiting, said Elena Camacho, a lead organizer for advocacy group New Virginia Majority.
For tenants in an already precarious position financially or because of their immigration status, the fear of retribution if they complain to their property managers is real, Camacho said.
“They are very scared. They apply and they’re just waiting for a response because they are very scared to go and speak to the managers,” Camacho said. “They think they can get kicked out from their apartment. They don’t want to question things … They don’t want to go to the office for anything, they just apply and wait. If they have to wait four months, they are going do that. But they are scared to be evicted.”
Camacho has aided hundreds of Latino families apply to the program since the pandemic began. Much of her work has centered on the sprawling Southwood Apartments complex, a largely immigrant community that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.
She estimates hundreds of households in Southwood are still waiting for assistance. Some have applied once and need help a second time. Their applications are either awaiting documentation in their rental office, or among roughly 27,600 pending or incomplete applications with one of the two state departments that fields, vets and approves them.
“It’s sad for me because we know we have been fighting for the money,” Camacho said.
Claudia Aguilar, 40, had cleaned houses to pay her bills before the pandemic. After her work dried up, eventually her savings did, too. By the end of last year, she had fallen behind on her monthly rent payments of $810 for the apartment where she, her three sons, her grown daughter and her grandson share close quarters.
The rent relief program covered six months of payments for her, through April. But she fell behind again in May. When she went to the management office seeking to apply through her landlord again, the staff was not helpful, she said.
“They put up barriers,” said Aguilar, a Honduran immigrant, through a translator. “They are not saying ‘You are my customer for 11 years. Let me see how I can help.’”
Southwood’s Property Manager, Carroll Steele, did not return calls or emails seeking an interview this week.
Through the landlord-initiated process, the program has paid out $1.26 million for 271 applications to Southwood Apartments LLC, an entity tied to Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Properties. Another 173 applications for Southwood households were pending as of last week, according to figures provided by Virginia Housing.
The dollar amount and number of pending applications ranked third highest in the state in the landlord portal, behind multifamily apartment owners Weinstein Services, LLC and KRS Holdings. However, the figures don’t include applications that tenants submitted through a separate in-take process run by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
With help from Camacho, that’s what Aguilar now plans to do to get caught up. She remains out of work due to a medical condition. Thousands in child support payments her ex-husband owes her remain outstanding, she said. She is barely scraping by, but the rent is still due.
“Management doesn’t know all this,” Aguilar said. “They just want the money.”
