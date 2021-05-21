For Latino tenants, seeking rent relief has been fraught. Virginia promises more support is on the way.

For tenants in an already precarious position financially or because of their immigration status, the fear of retribution if they complain to their property managers is real, Camacho said.

“They are very scared. They apply and they’re just waiting for a response because they are very scared to go and speak to the managers,” Camacho said. “They think they can get kicked out from their apartment. They don’t want to question things … They don’t want to go to the office for anything, they just apply and wait. If they have to wait four months, they are going do that. But they are scared to be evicted.”

Camacho has aided hundreds of Latino families apply to the program since the pandemic began. Much of her work has centered on the sprawling Southwood Apartments complex, a largely immigrant community that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

She estimates hundreds of households in Southwood are still waiting for assistance. Some have applied once and need help a second time. Their applications are either awaiting documentation in their rental office, or among roughly 27,600 pending or incomplete applications with one of the two state departments that fields, vets and approves them.

“It’s sad for me because we know we have been fighting for the money,” Camacho said.