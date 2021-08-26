For Parkinson's patient, a fighting chance and a 'golden glove' of a milestone at a Richmond boxing club

Soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Bob Scudder started fighting the degenerative neurological disease.
Literally.
At the recommendation of one of his doctors, Scudder in early 2018 visited a local gym that was home of the then-new Richmond affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, an international program that aims to help Parkinson’s patients by putting them through the rigors of a boxing-based fitness curriculum (though without anyone taking any punches).
Scudder liked what he saw, and he’s been a devotee ever since. He’s a firm believer that the program has helped keep his Parkinson’s symptoms at bay, and earlier this week he reached a major milestone Rock Steady Boxing, completing his 500th class at the gym on Staples Mill Road. To commemorate the achievement, Scudder was presented with a golden boxing glove, which he signed and then was put on display.
“I really got into it, and I’ve enjoyed it immensely from the social aspect as well as the exercise aspect,” said Scudder, who turned 80 in February and was featured in a July 2019 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Scudder, who went into the Navy as a dentist and later became a medical administrator before winding up running his own business as an executive and leadership coach, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in late 2017. He attended his first Rock Steady Boxing class in April 2018, and has generally attended three sessions a week, though during COVID with other activities curtailed he sometimes participated in five or six sessions a week, including remotely via online when the gym was temporarily closed. He is the first to reach 500 classes, said Rock Steady Boxing Richmond co-founder Lindsay Nexsen.
“Bob is amazing,” Nexsen said. “He is an extremely dedicated member of our gym … (and) pushes himself every class and works hard to combat the disease.”
The fitness program emphasizes the sort of fitness required in boxing, such as gross motor movement, balance, core strength and rhythm. During a typical session, participants go from station to station at their own speed (depending on their physical capabilities), punching heavy bags and “speed” bags and navigating an agility course, all interspersed with various exercises.
When Scudder was first diagnosed, doctors said he was at Stage 2, considered a moderate form of the disease that affects movement. At the time of the July 2019 story, after of the boxing regimen, his condition had been downgraded (or perhaps “upgraded” would be a more appropriate term) to Stage 1, the mildest form of the disease. He’s still there, he said Tuesday.
He has no tremors, a common symptom of the disease, and his balance, which also can be affected by Parkinson’s, remains “pretty good,” he said. The only Parkinson’s medication he takes is dopamine, which he describes as the “most basic” medication for the disease. Scientists believe a lack of dopamine causes Parkinson's.
“I’m surprised at the level of energy I seem to have retained – or retrieved – over time,” Scudder said, stressing the program has given him “a sense of purpose because you want to build up your resistance to further degradation of your health and keep moving.” The connection he’s made with other Parkinson’s patients is also a big reason he enjoys the program so much.
“I’m glad Rock Steady is there. It’s made a heck of a difference for me.”
