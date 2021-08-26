For Parkinson's patient, a fighting chance and a 'golden glove' of a milestone at a Richmond boxing club

Scudder, who went into the Navy as a dentist and later became a medical administrator before winding up running his own business as an executive and leadership coach, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in late 2017. He attended his first Rock Steady Boxing class in April 2018, and has generally attended three sessions a week, though during COVID with other activities curtailed he sometimes participated in five or six sessions a week, including remotely via online when the gym was temporarily closed. He is the first to reach 500 classes, said Rock Steady Boxing Richmond co-founder Lindsay Nexsen.

“Bob is amazing,” Nexsen said. “He is an extremely dedicated member of our gym … (and) pushes himself every class and works hard to combat the disease.”

The fitness program emphasizes the sort of fitness required in boxing, such as gross motor movement, balance, core strength and rhythm. During a typical session, participants go from station to station at their own speed (depending on their physical capabilities), punching heavy bags and “speed” bags and navigating an agility course, all interspersed with various exercises.